ASU News: 2026 Women's Final Four and 2023 Golf Championship Comes to Arizona

Arizona, in the spring, really is something else. March through the end of May, everyone can expect weather in the ’80s and ’90s with a breeze and a smile. The NCAA has taken notice, and it was announced on Wednesday that the Valley of the Sun would host the 2026 Women’s Final Four and the 2023 Men’s and Women’s Golf Championship.

The Valley’s bid to host the Women’s Final four was a collaborative effort by the City of Phoenix, Visit Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns, and Mercury and Talking Stick Resort Arena joining the Phoenix Local Organization Committee. The games are slated for April 3-5, 2026.

"This is a landmark day for ASU," said ASU Vice President for University Athletics and PLOC co-chair Ray Anderson to thesundevils.com. "We will apply our trademark innovation to provide an unforgettable experience for the NCAA, student-athletes, alumni, media, and fans. We thank the NCAA for entrusting the Valley with this iconic championship."

While Sun Devil fans wait to watch the Final Four compete, they can go out to Scottsdale’s Grayhawk Golf Club and watch the 2023 National Championship. The course is also hosting the 2021 and 2022 Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. The 2021 contest will be the first since the Women’s championship that ASU hosted in 1992 and will be the first championship in the southwest since the 2012 Men’s tournament.

There are also some regional tournaments to be excited about as well! The 2025 Women’s golf regionals, the 2026 Men’s Golf Regional, and the 2026 Division I Women’s Gymnastics Regionals all were announced to take place around the Valley.

Arizona knows a thing or two about hosting sporting events. Since the Super Bowl in 2008, the Phoenix Metropolitan Area has hosted another Super Bowl, a Pro-Bowl, an MLB all-star game, An NBA All-Star Game, the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, the World Baseball Classic semi rounds, the Copa Amãrica Centenario, and the Men’s Final Four. Phoenix also happens to have the Fiesta Bowl, Cheez-It Bowl, Waste Management Open, and just this little thing called Spring Training every year too. In the time between now and the Women’s Final Four, the state will host their fourth Super Bowl in 2023, the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at a to be determined date, and the Men’s Final Four in 2024.