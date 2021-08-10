Two Arizona State Sun Devils Medal as Tokyo Olympics Finish

The Pac-12 conference was well represented by current, former and future athletes in Tokyo.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics officially wrapped up on Sunday, as the closing ceremonies signaled the end of the world's greatest collection of athletes competing for their respective countries.

The Arizona State Sun Devils saw two of their own take home a total of four medals from the summer games, as ASU volunteer swim coaches Allison Schmitt and Hali Flickinger competed in Tokyo.

Schmitt earned silver in the 4x200 Free Relay, and bronze in the 4x100 Free Relay as well.

Flickinger also brought home two medals of her own, capturing bronze in both the 200 Fly and 400 IM. Schmitt and Flickinger were just two of twenty Arizona State athletes to compete in the Olympics.

As for the Pac-12 conference, their combined 327 athletes took home 108 individual medals throughout the games, the most out of any conference in the NCAA. Per the Pac-12, if the conference was a country, it would have finished fifth in the overall medal count behind the United States (113), China (88), Russian Olympic Committee (71) and Great Britain (65).

Of those 60 collective medals, 17 were gold, which would have tied Australia for sixth among all National Olympic Committees.

Phenomenal representation for both Arizona State and the Pac-12 conference in Tokyo. Congrats to all competitors for making Sun Devils fans proud across the world!

