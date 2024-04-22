Can Calipari Steal Priority Kentucky Target?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With the college basketball transfer portal heating up, Arkansas is starting to dabble in it strongly. The Razorbacks haven’t publicly contacted former FAU guard Johnell Davis. However, there are credible rumors circling that Kentucky and the Hogs’ could be in a war for one of the nation’s most talented veteran players.
Davis was a catalyst for the meteoric rise of Florida Atlantic’s basketball program over the past two seasons. Back-to-back tournament appearances by the Owls along with a Final Four in 2023 will put all eyes on any program.
The 2024 American Athletic Conference player of the year averaged over 18 points, six rebounds and three assists per game for the Owls this season. He shot a career high 41% beyond the arc and helped lead FAU to victories over Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Charleston and Arizona during the regular season. A first round loss to Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament put a halt to its season with a 25-9 overall record.
Kentucky, like Arkansas, has to refill every scholarship roster spot following the coaching hire of Mark Pope. The Wildcats are considered hot on the heels of Davis. Rich college basketball tradition and a player-friendly style of basketball will lure quite a few transfers to Lexington.
Calipari will likely implement the same type of fun-and-gun style at Arkansas similar to the one he ran at Kentucky last year. A true positionless style predicated on spacing for driving lanes, pick-n-roll screen action and exceptional three-point shooting.
Should the Razorbacks land Davis, he would instantly become a player of concern for opposing teams. He’s the type of player defenses would need to keep tabs on at all times because of his deadly three-level shooting ability.
The 6-foot-4 guard connected on 52% of his shot attempts at the rim which was nearly half his field goal attempts on the season. He invites physicality in the paint while also keeping his body balanced upright to finish.
Whether he is driving up court or running without the ball in his hands, Davis is comfortable shooting either way. The 22-year-old finished in the top 3% of college basketball last season at catch-and-shoot situations with a 69% adjusted field goal rating.
Houston seemed to be in the race early for Davis. Instead, the Cougars took Oklahoma transfer guard Milos Uzan out of the portal.
While Pope and the Wildcats seem to have some level of confidence they can land Davis, Arkansas does have a renewed focus toward NIL. With rumors bouncing around the internet as a result of anonymous sports social media personality Trilly Donovan claiming Jerry Jones will offer any Kentucky target the Razorbacks also want double what the recruit would get in Lexington, this battle will possibly put the rumor to test.
Things may not even be that easy for Arkansas or Kentucky. Perhaps Davis doesn't want to stay in school for another year.
According to a source close to the FAU coaching staff, Davis is “completely focused on the 2024 NBA Draft.” A decision to remain in the draft shouldn’t be a surprise as his fourth year in Boca Raton was his best yet. Davis’ stock is currently at an all-time high and, at 22, time left to earn contracts is shortening. Another year might do more damage than good for his draft stock.
HOGS FEED:
• UConn coach Dan Hurley’s approach hints at what Arkansas fans will want from Calipari
• Arkansas will spend day looking to sign McDonald’s All-American
• Best moments from Razorbacks pitching staff so far in 2024