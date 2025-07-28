Arkansas adds JUCO left-hander Imoto as Coil weighs MLB future
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has added junior college left-handed pitcher Jacob Imoto to its baseball roster, the team announced Sunday.
He addresses a key need in the bullpen as the Razorbacks await the professional decision of standout southpaw Parker Coil.
Imoto, a 6-foot-2, 200-pound sophomore from San Marcos, California, committed to Arkansas following a campus visit last week. He spent the 2025 season at Palomar College, where he compiled a 2.45 ERA over 44 innings, recording 52 strikeouts and five saves in 20 appearances.
Imoto limited opposing hitters to 32 hits and 12 earned runs while issuing 18 walks. He also contributed two hits at the plate in limited at-bats.
“I’m super excited and grateful to announce my commitment to the University of Arkansas,” Imoto posted Sunday on X, tagging Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs.
Imoto’s longest outing of the year came April 15 against San Diego City, when he threw five innings, struck out nine and allowed one earned run in a no-decision. He was rated by Perfect Game as the No. 497 left-handed pitcher and No. 538 player overall in California for the class of 2024.
Imoto, who also played first base at Mission Hills High School, is expected to sit in the high 80s to low 90s with his fastball and uses a slider as his primary offspeed pitch.
His arrival gives Arkansas an experienced left-handed option as the program deals with the uncertain status of Coil.
Coil, a sophomore left-hander, was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round of the MLB Draft earlier this month.
He posted a 1.27 ERA in 22 innings out of the Arkansas bullpen this past season, with 24 strikeouts and two walks. He has yet to announce whether he will sign professionally or return to college baseball.
Arkansas’ 2025 recruiting class already included several top high school and transfer pitchers, but Imoto’s commitment adds immediate depth and experience to a bullpen seeking left-handed stability. The Razorbacks finished the 2025 season with one of the top bullpens in the SEC.
Imoto’s performance at Palomar earned him recognition as a reliable reliever and occasional starter. His transition to the SEC marks the latest in a series of junior college pitchers making the jump to Power Five programs in recent years.
“It’s a dream come true to play for a program like Arkansas,” Imoto wrote online. “I want to compete at the highest level, and this is where I believe I can do that.”
Arkansas opens the 2026 season next spring, with Imoto positioned to compete for key innings in a retooled pitching staff.
The Razorbacks are coming off a campaign that saw them reach the NCAA Super Regionals under coach Dave Van Horn.