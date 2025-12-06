Best College Football Bets Today for Conference Championships
Strap in, folks! We have five conference championship games to watch and bet on today. We already have four conference winners decided, and now it's time to find out who will be the champion of the Big 12, MAC, SEC, ACC, and Big Ten.
Let's take a look at my three favorite bets for today's slate of games.
- BYU vs. Texas Tech UNDER 49.5 (-112)
- Georgia -2.5 (-115) vs. Alabama
- Indiana +156 vs. Ohio State
Big 12 Championship Prediction
Texas Tech beat BYU by a final score of 29-7 earlier this season. Despite that being a low-scoring game, the total for the rematch is set at 49.5, so I'll once again bet the UNDER. Both teams have been better defensively than offensively this season, especially Texas Tech. The Red Raiders rank third in opponent EPA and fifth in opponent success rate. BYU ranks 33rd and 41st in those two respective categories.
Texas Tech has also allowed the second fewest points per game at 11.6, while BYU ranks 17th in that, allowing just 19.4. I don't know why the total is so high in this game, so give me the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-112)
SEC Championship Prediction
In this week's edition of First to Forde, I wrote about why I'm backing Georgia as a short favorite:
Alabama beat Georgia in the regular season by a slim margin, but what might be the most important thing to take away from that game is the fact that Georgia averaged 6.9 yards per carry. Alabama's run defense has been a weakness of theirs all season long, and I expect the Bulldogs to take advantage of that in the rematch.
Pick: Georgia -2.5 (-115)
Big Ten Championship Prediction
In my weekly upset picks article, I wrote about why I believe in Indiana to take down the defending national champions:
It's time to give Indiana the credit it deserves. I won't sit here and write that Indiana is the better team that deserves to be the favorite, but I think the Big Ten Championship is a true coin flip, so give me the underdog to win outright. The Hoosiers are just as good as the Buckeyes in virtually every single statistic, including ranking first and third in net adjusted EPA per play and third and fourth in net success rate. I believe in the Hoosiers to take down the defending national champions.
Pick: Indiana +156
