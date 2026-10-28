Arkansas Baseball's Fall Ball Revealed Several Battles to Watch

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas baseball finished its fall exhibition schedule with four wins, but the results were only part of what the Razorbacks needed from their final weeks of preparation.

With the 2027 season still months away, coach Dave Van Horn had opportunities to evaluate transfers, young players and pitchers competing for roles. The final exhibitions also gave players who had struggled earlier in the fall a chance to change their standing before the team shifts its focus toward the spring.

Several developments stood out as Arkansas completed its fall schedule with a 7-1 victory over Central Arkansas on Oct. 23.

AJ Evasco's turnaround gives Arkansas another offensive option

Few fall storylines were more encouraging than the way outfielder AJ Evasco finished his exhibition schedule.

The Kansas State transfer struggled at the plate early, going hitless in his first 16 at-bats before beginning to find his rhythm. Evasco homered against Dallas Baptist on Oct. 17, then followed that performance with another home run against Central Arkansas.

HOGS WIN!



📸 Arkansas Razorback Baseball pic.twitter.com/3Wt0ch4Etp — The Baseball Diamond (@baseball_hits) October 24, 2026

His second blast was a three-run shot that helped Arkansas pull away in its final fall exhibition.

The turnaround matters because Arkansas needs its new additions to translate their potential into production. Evasco's early struggles were not enough to define his fall, and his finish gave the coaching staff a more encouraging look at what he could provide.

Van Horn acknowledged that Evasco needed time to settle in after arriving from Kansas State. The coach said the outfielder had been working with the staff to make adjustments and become more comfortable at the plate.

In comments reported by AOL's coverage of Arkansas' win over Dallas Baptist, Van Horn described the process of helping a transfer work through the mental side of adjusting to a new program.

Evasco's late surge does not guarantee a starting spot, but it gives him momentum heading into the offseason. Carrying that consistency into spring practices will be the next challenge.

Freshman Jorvorskie Lane Jr. makes his case

Evasco was not the only Arkansas player to show power in the final exhibition.

Freshman Jorvorskie Lane Jr. hit a two-run homer against Central Arkansas, responding quickly after the Bears took an early lead. Christian Turner added a solo home run, while Arkansas eventually built a comfortable advantage.

Lane's performance offered another glimpse of the young talent Arkansas is trying to develop. Freshmen can make an immediate impact, but their opportunities often depend on how consistently they perform against older players and how well they handle the transition to college baseball.

JORVORSKIE LANE JR



The freshman goes deep in his first AB, sending a heater 397 feet to left-center, 104 MPH off the bat. That gives Arkansas a 2-1 lead after a leadoff walk from Rutenbar. https://t.co/c2QkqKUmId — Andrew Ellis (@EllisAndrew_) October 23, 2026

Van Horn made clear after the final exhibition that fall competition was still relevant to those decisions.

According to coverage of the Central Arkansas exhibition, Van Horn said players who did not receive as many opportunities during the fall would need to keep working and improve if they wanted to earn places in the lineup.

That message makes the coming months important for players such as Lane. A home run can turn heads, but sustained at-bats, defensive reliability and consistency in practice will help determine how much playing time is available once the regular season begins.

The pitching staff's depth remains a strength

Arkansas' offense supplied the biggest moments in its final fall games, but the pitching staff also gave Van Horn reasons for optimism.

After allowing one run in the first inning against Central Arkansas, the Razorbacks shut out the Bears for the remainder of the game. Eight pitchers combined to keep Central Arkansas off the scoreboard over the final eight innings.

The performance followed another encouraging outing against Dallas Baptist, when Arkansas used nine pitchers and recorded nine strikeouts without issuing a walk.

Brissey 🔥🔥🔥



1 inning, 3 strikeouts pic.twitter.com/VmF5RqFEKW — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) October 17, 2026

The staff's depth is particularly notable because fall exhibitions provide opportunities to evaluate pitchers who may not have the same established roles as the team's top arms. The ability to get outs from a variety of options could become important as Arkansas navigates a full season.

Van Horn also noted that several of the program's better-known pitchers had already finished their fall work, meaning the players who appeared against Central Arkansas were competing for opportunities within a larger group.

The final exhibition was not proof that every arm will be ready for meaningful innings in the spring. It did, however, give Arkansas more information about its available depth and which pitchers could push for roles.

The fall results are a starting point, not a final ranking

Arkansas went 4-0 in its fall exhibitions, but the coaching staff's job now shifts from evaluating isolated performances to determining which players can deliver consistently.

Evasco's recovery from a slow start, Lane's power and the pitching staff's collective performance all provided useful information. Nolan Traeger, a transfer catcher from TCU, also showed his offensive potential during the fall, including a home run against Dallas Baptist.

Those performances give Arkansas several developments to monitor as it prepares for the 2027 season. They do not settle every lineup question, and the fall results should not be treated as a definitive prediction of the spring depth chart.

The next step will be seeing which players sustain their progress through offseason work and spring practices. For a program aiming to compete deep into the postseason, developing reliable options beyond its most established players could be just as important as identifying its biggest stars.

Arkansas has finished its fall schedule with momentum. Now, the challenge is turning that progress into roles and production that carry over when the games begin to count.

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