Florida vs. Georgia Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 9

The Georgia Bulldogs are coming out of a bye and looking to further their case as the best team in the SEC heading into a matchup with No. 17 Florida.

The No. 3 Bulldogs have one loss – to Auburn – this season, and they close the season with four tough games in a row against Florida, Ole Miss, Missouri and South Carolina. A perfect finish to the regular season could land Georgia a top-three spot in the College Football Playoff, and it’s favored by 10.5 points at home against the Gators on Halloween.

Florida has been up and down this season under head coach Jon Sumrall, beating teams like Ole Miss and Texas while losing badly to both South Carolina and Missouri. The result? A 5-2 start with the Bulldogs, Oklahoma And Kentucky (No. 9 in the country) still on the schedule.

Still, Florida has a path to the College Football Playoff if it can run the table and upset Gunner Stockton and Co. on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for a top-25 showdown in the SEC in Week 9.

Florida vs. Georgia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Florida +10.5 (-105)

Georgia -10.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Florida: +340

Georgia: -440

Total

56.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Florida vs. Georgia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Florida record: 5-2

Georgia record: 6-1

Florida vs. Georgia Key Player to Watch

Gunner Stockton, Quarterback, Georgia Bulldogs

Gunner Stockton is a fringe Heisman candidate this season, as he’s completed 74.1 percent of his passes for 1,570 yards, 16 scores and four picks while rushing for 160 yards and a score.

The senior quarterback threw two picks in Georgia’s loss to Auburn, so he’s looking to bounce back against a Florida team that is 118th in EPA/Play and 123rd in success rate on defense in the 2026 season.

Stockton should be able to torch this secondary (110th in EPA/Pass), and he could get himself back in the Heisman race if Georgia runs away with the best record in the SEC. A win over the ranked Gators would be huge for Stockton’s resume in 2026.

Florida vs. Georgia Prediction and Pick

This is a really rough spot for Florida even though both of these teams are coming out of a bye week.

Georgia lost to an Auburn team that is just 4-3 this season, and the Bulldogs are a tough offense to stop for a Florida team that is outside the top-100 in several key defensive metrics this season.

Georgia is sixth in adjusted EPA/Play and 15th in success rate on offense this season, scoring 38 or more points in its first five games before a close win over Alabama and a shocking loss to Auburn.

I don’t expect Stockton to throw two picks again – especially against this Gators defense – and Florida has been extremely reliant on the run game (286 rush attempts to 214 pass attempts) this season. Well, Georgia is No. 10 in the country in defensive success rate against the run.

Sumrall has done a great job getting Florida back in the playoff conversation, but this is a tough task on the road against a clearly motivated Georgia team.

I’ll lay the points with the Bulldogs, who have just one SEC win by less than 24 points (Week 6 against Alabama).

Pick: Georgia -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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