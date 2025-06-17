Arkansas plays matchup game with surprise starter against UCLA
OMAHA, Neb. — Less than 72 hours after walking off the mound of Charles Schwab Field at the College World Series in Omaha, lefty Zach Root will get a shot at redemption against the UCLA Bruins.
Root has been announced as the starter for Tuesday night’s elimination game.
He recorded just five outs and threw just 38 pitches in the opening game. Five straight runners reached base, three via the free pass as that forced coach Dave Van Horn’s hand after three runs already crossed the plate.
Although Gabe Gaeckle gave the Hogs six innings of one-run ball, it was Root’s lack of command in the second inning that proved to be the difference as Kade Anderson’s seven innings kept the Razorbacks at bay in a 4-1 loss.
Root’s short outing, along with the cold bats put Arkansas in the predicament of having to win four straight games to make the championship series. Now, he has a chance to help Arkansas take a massive step towards getting out of it.
It makes perfect sense for Arkansas from a matchup standpoint. In the morning game against LSU, the Bruins had six of their nine starters bat from the left side.
Root is 22-for-101 against lefties on the season (.217) with just three extra-base hits allowed.
Left fielder Dean West, first baseman Mullivai Levu, right fielder AJ Salgado, center fielder Payton Brennan, designated hitter Blake Balsz and catcher Cashel Dugger all hit from the left side in UCLA’s 9-5 loss to LSU.
UCLA coach John Savage is in his 21st season at UCLA and is back in the College World Series for the first time since his team won the title back in 2013. He does not platoon many hitters in the lineup even when facing a left-handed starter.
The last three times that the Bruins have faced a left-handed starter, Savage has kept eight of his starting nine the same. He only swapped out Balsz at the DH spot for either Toussaint Blythewood or Jarrod Hocking, who are both righties.
If history tells us anything, there are at least five lefties in the projected starting lineup for UCLA against Root. Even though the batting average against is similar, in 255 at-bats against righties, Root has allowed 26 extra-base hits, including 21 doubles.
It’s a bit of a surprise for coach Dave Van Horn to send Root out on just two days rest and with other lefties still available. Landon Beidelschies, who has starting experience both with the Razorbacks and with Ohio State, has not pitched in either the Super Regional or the World Series yet.
No matter who starts for Arkansas, the Hogs will have to contend with shortstop Roch Cholowsky from the right side.
Although he’s struggled in the NCAA Tournament, still looking for his first extra-base hit, his numbers rival any other shortstop in the country including Arkansas’ Wehiwa Aloy. Just a sophomore, Cholowsky was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and hit .355 with 23 homers and 74 RBIs.
He also has 45 walks and just 30 strikeouts.
UCLA has not announced a starter yet.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN, weather permitting.