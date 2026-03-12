Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 2nd Round

The Oklahoma Sooners took down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, earning them a date with the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners are red-hot, having won five straight games, but they lost to the Aggies in both regular-season matchups. Can they find a way to beat them tonight, or will Texas A&M complete the 3-0 sweep?

Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Oklahoma +2.5 (-110)

Texas A&M -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Oklahoma +118

Texas A&M -140

Total

OVER 161.5 (-110)

UNDER 161.5 (-110)

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Bridgestone Arena

How to Watch (TV): SEC Network

Oklahoma Record: 18-14 (7-11 in SEC)

Texas A&M Record: 21-10 (11-7 in SEC)

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

The OVER is 17-15 in Oklahoma games this season

Oklahoma is 14-17-1 ATS this season

The OVER is 19-12 in Texas A&M games this season

Texas A&M is 18-13 ATS this season

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch

Rashaun Agee, F - Texas A&M Aggies

Rashawn Agee leads Texas A&M in both points per game, averaging 14.7, and rebounds per game, averaging 8.8. He's shooting 48.1% from the field, and he put up a combined 34 points in two games against Oklahoma this season. Not only that, but he dominated the glass, recording a combined 19 rebounds in those two games. Oklahoma has to find a way to slow him down tonight.

Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Texas A&M:

Defense is going to be the biggest factor in this game. The Sooners struggle on the defensive side of the court, ranking 271st in defensive efficiency. They have good enough shooting to get past bad teams, but Texas A&M can match them offensively, while being far better defensively.



Both teams rank inside the top 80 in 3-point shot rate, but Oklahoma allows teams to shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc, while Texas A&M keeps teams to shooting just 31.9% from 3-point range.

Pick: Texas A&M -2.5 (-110)

