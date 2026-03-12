Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds for SEC Tournament 2nd Round
The Oklahoma Sooners took down the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday, earning them a date with the Texas A&M Aggies in the second round of the SEC Tournament.
The Sooners are red-hot, having won five straight games, but they lost to the Aggies in both regular-season matchups. Can they find a way to beat them tonight, or will Texas A&M complete the 3-0 sweep?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Oklahoma +2.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Oklahoma +118
- Texas A&M -140
Total
- OVER 161.5 (-110)
- UNDER 161.5 (-110)
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, March 12
- Game Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Oklahoma Record: 18-14 (7-11 in SEC)
- Texas A&M Record: 21-10 (11-7 in SEC)
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends
- The OVER is 17-15 in Oklahoma games this season
- Oklahoma is 14-17-1 ATS this season
- The OVER is 19-12 in Texas A&M games this season
- Texas A&M is 18-13 ATS this season
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Key Player to Watch
- Rashaun Agee, F - Texas A&M Aggies
Rashawn Agee leads Texas A&M in both points per game, averaging 14.7, and rebounds per game, averaging 8.8. He's shooting 48.1% from the field, and he put up a combined 34 points in two games against Oklahoma this season. Not only that, but he dominated the glass, recording a combined 19 rebounds in those two games. Oklahoma has to find a way to slow him down tonight.
Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Texas A&M:
Defense is going to be the biggest factor in this game. The Sooners struggle on the defensive side of the court, ranking 271st in defensive efficiency. They have good enough shooting to get past bad teams, but Texas A&M can match them offensively, while being far better defensively.
Both teams rank inside the top 80 in 3-point shot rate, but Oklahoma allows teams to shoot 34.5% from beyond the arc, while Texas A&M keeps teams to shooting just 31.9% from 3-point range.
Pick: Texas A&M -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
