Arkansas suffers first run-rule loss against LSU; drops key series
BATON ROUGE, La. — Arkansas had no answer against LSU righty starter Anthony Eyanson as No. 3 LSU beat the No. 7 Razorbacks 13-3 in seven innings behind four homers to clinch the series.
"We had like 20 three-ball counts in a seven-inning ballgame," coach Dave Van Horn said. "That’s just way too many."
Arkansas had 16 three-ball counts and managed just eight strikeouts against an LSU lineup that came up to bat for the fourth time around with one out in fifth inning.
It's the first time this season that the Hogs lost the first two games of a weekend series.
In a fitting end to a otherwise sloppy game for the Razorbacks, LSU invoked the run rule in the bottom of the seventh by scoring the winning run from second base on a wild pitch strikeout.
It was the first time an opponent run-ruled the Razorbacks since May 18 last year against Texas A&M.
Eyanson recorded 11 of his 18 outs by strikeout in six shutout innings and limited the Razorbacks to five singles. Eyanson threw a nine inning complete game against Texas A&M last week.
Arkansas' lone scoring threat came in the third inning when a bunt single and a four pitch walk from catcher Ryder Helfrick and first baseman Reese Robinett put two runners on with no outs.
Arkansas had bases loaded and one out with shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and right fielder Logan Maxwell due up.
Eyanson struck both of them out. Before three runs scored in the seventh inning in a 12-0 game, the Razorbacks are a combined 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position. Neither hit actually scored a run.
It continues a great run of form from the LSU Saturday starter. In his last three starts against Tennessee, Texas A&M and now Arkansas, he's allowed just three runs in 20 2/3 innings.
The pitching didn't fare much better against an LSU lineup that saw all nine starters reach base.
Gage Wood lasted just two innings on 60 pitches. Right fielder Jake Brown started the homer barrage with a three-run shot to right field.
The entire pitching staff struggled with command. The combination of Wood, Ben Bybee, Colin Fisher, Tate McGuire and Steele Eaves allowed a season-high nine walks.
Brown homered for the second time in as many at-bats in the third to extend the lead to 5-0.
The four homers also tied a season-high. The Razorbacks also allowed four homers to Ole Miss and Missouri State.
Designated hitter Ethan Frey who homered Friday and provided the game-winning sac fly, applied the coupe de grace with a three-run homer.
Arkansas will try to salvage the series finale. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.
News and Notes:
Long Awaited Return:
Lefty Hunter Dietz benefited from the Razorbacks scoring three runs in the top of the seventh in a 12-0 game. He made his first appearance in 397 days, returning from a bone-related elbow injury. He recorded two strikeouts and hit 98 miles an hour on the fastball according to both the SEC Network broadcast and the stadium radar gun. However, his second strikeout ended the game in unceremonious fashion as chaos ensued.
"I didn't expect him to throw it as hard as he did tonight," Van Horn said. "It's really just about throwing the ball back where he was, which is in the mid-90s and have a little bit of a secondary pitch and he did."
Van Horn remains confident that with just one week left to go in the regular season, Dietz is finally ready to make a significant impact on the staff.
"It would have been nice to have been able to pitch him three weeks ago," Van Horn said. "He wasn't ready yet. Now he is, it looks like."
Van Horn's Career Record Against LSU:
Arkansas came into the weekend on good form against the Tigers, having won 12 of the last 16. Friday and Saturday's game marked the 75th and 76th time Arkansas played LSU under Van Horn. The Razorbacks are now 30-46 in those games.