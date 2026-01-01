Who dominated SEC non-conference enough that fans should know them in 2026?
In this story:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC has wrapped a surprisingly poor non-conference season as conference foes set sights on one another.
While a quick analysis of this season's statistics reveal clear patterns that could have yielded nothing more than a handful of quality wins, that's a story for another day. Instead, the purpose here is to see who all fans need to be aware of as their teams turn the page.
Not only will they find the leaders in various offensive and defensive categories, SEC fans will also find an All-SEC Non-Conference Team and also the SEC Non-Conference Player of the Year.
SEC leading free throws
No. 5
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
87-of-99, 87.9%
No. 4
Blue Cain, UGA
42-of-47 89.4%
No. 3 Max Mackinnon, LSU
36-of-40, 90%
No. 2
Mike Sharavjamts, So. Carolina
38-of-42, 90.5%
No. 1
Xzayvier Brown, Okla.
37-of-40, 92.5%
SEC leading blocks
No. 5
Shawn Phillips, Jr., Mizzou
1.5
Best Game: 3 vs. Bethune-Cookman / Alcorn St. / Cleveland St. / SE Missouri St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 20 Illinois / Notre Dame / Prairie View / Howard
No. 4
Felix Okpara, Tenn.
1.7
Best Game: 4 vs. S. Carolina St. / North Florida
Worst Game: 0 vs. Gardner Webb / Rice
No. 3
Justin Abson, UGA
2.3
Best Game: 5 vs. Tennessee Tech
Worst Game: 0 vs. Clemson
No. 2
Somtochukwu Cyril, UGA
2.6
Best Game: 4 vs. Long Island / West Georgia / Morehead St.
Worst Game: 1 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore / Western Carolina
No. 1
Aiden Sherrell, Ala.
2.9
Best Game: 8 vs. No. 1 Arizona / Clemson
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 5 St. John's / No. 2 Purdue / No. 8 Illinois
SEC leading steals
No. 5
Blue Cain, UGA
1.9
Best Game: 4 vs. Morehead St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. Fla. A&M / Long Island / Fla. St.
No. 4
Rylan Griffen, Texas A&M
2.0
Best Game: 6 vs. Prairie View
Worst Game: 0 vs. Pitt / Okla. St.
No. 3
Frankie Collins, Van.
2.4
Best Game: 6 vs. W. Kentucky
Worst Game: 0 vs. SMU
No. 2
Tyler Tanner, Van.
2.7
Best Game: 5 vs. Wake Forest
Worst Game: 1 vs. UAPB
No. 1
Duke Miles, Van.
2.8
Best Game: 6 vs. Memphis
Worst Game: 1 vs. UCF / Texas So. / W. Kentucky / SMU
SEC leading assists
No. 5
Tyler Tanner, Van.
4.8
Best Game: 9 vs. UAPB
Worst Game: 1 vs. Lipscomb, East. Kentucky
No. 4
Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.
5.6
Best Game: 8 North Dakota
Worst Game: 3 No. 3 St. John's / Clemson
No. 3
Jakobi Gillespie, Tenn.
5.7
Best Game: 8 vs. Rice / So. Carolina St.
Worst Game: 4 vs. Rutgers / Nor. Kentucky / No. 3 Houston / Kansas
No. 2
Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.
6.2
Best Game: 10 vs. No. 6 Louisivlle / Queens
Worst Game: 1 vs. Jackson St.
No. 1
Dedan Thomas, Jr., LSU
7.1
Best Game: 12 vs. SMU / So. Miss
Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 19 Texas Tech
SEC leading rebounders
No. 5 - Tie
Pablo Tamba, LSU
8.0
Best Game: 15 vs. So. Miss
Worst Game: 4 vs. Drake, Alcorn St., SE Louisiana
No 5 - Tie
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
8.0
Best Game: 14 Merrimack
Worst Game: 3 No. 6 Purdue
No. 4
Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
8.2
Best Game: 17 vs. Fla. St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. Miss. Valley St.
No. 3
Alex Condon, Fla.
8.9
Best Game: 25 vs. North Fla.
Worst Game: 5 vs. George Washington
No. 2
Marquel Sutton, LSU
9.6
Best Game: 15 vs. New Orleans
Worst Game: 2 vs. Tarlton St.
No. 1
Rueben Chinyelu, Fla.
10.9
Best Game: 21 vs. Merrimack
Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 13 Arizona
SEC leading scorers
No. 5
Aden Holloway, Ala.
17.6
Best Game: 26 vs. UNLV, Yale
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 1 Arizona
No. 4
Darius Acuff, Ark.
18.8
Best Game: 27 vs. No. 8 Houston
Worst Game: 10 vs. Jackson St.
No. 3
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
21.1
Best Game: 28 vs. Bethune-Cookman / NC State
Worst Game: 14 vs. No. 2 Arizona
No. 2
Josh Hubbard, Miss. St.
21.3
Best Game: 34 vs. Long Island
Worst Game: 3 vs. San Francisco
No. 1
Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.
21.9
Best Game: 29 vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, Clemson, South Fla.
Worst Game: 11 vs. No. 2 Purdue
All-SEC Non-Conference Team
G Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.
G Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.
F Trevon Brazile, Ark.
F Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
G Tyler Tanner, Van.
SEC Non-Conference POY
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
Hogs Feed:
Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments.