All Hogs

Who dominated SEC non-conference enough that fans should know them in 2026?

Were Arkansas Razorbacks among leaders, potential non-con Player of the Year?
Kent Smith|
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) tries to drive past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Prudential Center.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) tries to drive past Houston Cougars guard Kingston Flemings (4) during the first half at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arkansas Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC has wrapped a surprisingly poor non-conference season as conference foes set sights on one another. 

While a quick analysis of this season's statistics reveal clear patterns that could have yielded nothing more than a handful of quality wins, that's a story for another day. Instead, the purpose here is to see who all fans need to be aware of as their teams turn the page. 

Not only will they find the leaders in various offensive and defensive categories, SEC fans will also find an All-SEC Non-Conference Team and also the SEC Non-Conference Player of the Year.

SEC leading free throws

No. 5
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
87-of-99, 87.9%

Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall gets ready for his appearance at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel.
Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall gets ready for his appearance at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4
Blue Cain, UGA
42-of-47 89.4%

Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain dribbles against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles guard Mekhi Cameron.
Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) dribbles against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles guard Mekhi Cameron (1) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No. 3 Max Mackinnon, LSU
36-of-40, 90% 

DePaul's Brandon Maclin defends LSU's Max Mackinnon during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena.
DePaul's Brandon Maclin (0) defends LSU's Max Mackinnon (3) during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2
Mike Sharavjamts, So. Carolina
38-of-42, 90.5%

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts attempts a three point basket against the Stetson Hatters.
South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) attempts a three point basket against the Stetson Hatters in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 1
Xzayvier Brown, Okla.
37-of-40, 92.5%

Oklahoma guard Xzayvier Brown gets back on defense against the Wake Forest.
Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) gets back on defense against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

SEC leading blocks

No. 5
Shawn Phillips, Jr., Mizzou
1.5

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson drives against Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr.
Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) and guard T.O. Barrett (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Best Game: 3 vs. Bethune-Cookman / Alcorn St. / Cleveland St. / SE Missouri St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 20 Illinois / Notre Dame / Prairie View / Howard

No. 4
Felix Okpara, Tenn.
1.7

Best Game: 4 vs. S. Carolina St. / North Florida
Worst Game: 0 vs. Gardner Webb / Rice

Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs
Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

No. 3
Justin Abson, UGA
2.3

Georgia forward Justin Abson grabs a rebound during the first half against the Florida State.
Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson (25) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Best Game: 5 vs. Tennessee Tech
Worst Game: 0 vs. Clemson

No. 2
Somtochukwu Cyril, UGA
2.6

Georgia Bulldogs center Somtochukwu Cyril battles for position against Ole Miss.
Georgia Bulldogs center Somtochukwu Cyril (6) battles for position as Ole Miss Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4), forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) and guard Sean Pedulla (3) defend during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Best Game: 4 vs. Long Island / West Georgia / Morehead St.
Worst Game: 1 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore / Western Carolina

No. 1
Aiden Sherrell, Ala.
2.9

UTSA guard Austin Nunez and Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fight for a rebound at Coleman Coliseum.
UTSA guard Austin Nunez (2) and Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) fight for a rebound at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 vs. No. 1 Arizona / Clemson
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 5 St. John's / No. 2 Purdue / No. 8 Illinois

SEC leading steals

No. 5
Blue Cain, UGA
1.9

Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain forces a pass by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood at Coleman Coliseum.
Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) forces a pass by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won 90-69. | Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Best Game: 4 vs. Morehead St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. Fla. A&M / Long Island / Fla. St.

No. 4
Rylan Griffen, Texas A&M
2.0

Texas Southern guard Jaylen Wysinger drives to the basket as Texas A&M guard Rylan Griffen defends.
Texas Southern Tigers guard Jaylen Wysinger (5) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. Prairie View
Worst Game: 0 vs. Pitt / Okla. St.

No. 3
Frankie Collins, Van.
2.4

Vanderbilt's Frankie Collins guards Virginia's Dallin Hall during the second half of their exhibition game.
Vanderbilt's Frankie Collins (1) guards Virginia's Dallin Hall (30) during the second half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. W. Kentucky
Worst Game: 0 vs. SMU

No. 2
Tyler Tanner, Van.
2.7

Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner steals the ball from Texas Southern guard Jaylen Wysinger.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) steals the ball from Texas Southern Tigers guard Jaylen Wysinger (5) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Best Game: 5 vs. Wake Forest
Worst Game: 1 vs. UAPB

No. 1
Duke Miles, Van.
2.8

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles and Memphis Tigers guard Dug McDaniel reach for a rebound.
Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) and Memphis Tigers guard Dug McDaniel (1) reach for a rebound during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. Memphis
Worst Game: 1 vs. UCF / Texas So. / W. Kentucky / SMU

SEC leading assists

No. 5
Tyler Tanner, Van.
4.8

Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner drives to the basket as Memphis' Sincere Parker guards.
Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner (3) drives to the basket as Memphis' Sincere Parker (23) guards him during the game between Memphis and Vanderbilt at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on December 17, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 9 vs. UAPB
Worst Game: 1 vs. Lipscomb, East. Kentucky

No. 4
Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.
5.6

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. drives into the lane and makes a pass during the game with Arizona.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) drives into the lane and makes a pass during the game with Arizona at Legacy Arena. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 North Dakota
Worst Game: 3 No. 3 St. John's / Clemson

No. 3
Jakobi Gillespie, Tenn.
5.7

Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie drives against Syracuse guard Nate Kingz.
Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) drives against Syracuse guard Nate Kingz (4) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 vs. Rice / So. Carolina St.
Worst Game: 4 vs. Rutgers / Nor. Kentucky / No. 3 Houston / Kansas

No. 2
Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.
6.2

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr drives against Queens Isaiah Henry.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Queens Royals Isaiah Henry (3) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-80. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 10 vs. No. 6 Louisivlle / Queens
Worst Game: 1 vs. Jackson St.

No. 1
Dedan Thomas, Jr., LSU
7.1

LSU guard Dedan Thomas Jr. talks with the media during SEC Media Days.
LSU Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Best Game: 12 vs. SMU / So. Miss
Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 19 Texas Tech

SEC leading rebounders

No. 5 - Tie
Pablo Tamba, LSU
8.0

LSU's Pablo Tamba anticipates a rebound during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game.
LSU's Pablo Tamba (8) anticipates a rebound during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 15 vs. So. Miss
Worst Game: 4 vs. Drake, Alcorn St., SE Louisiana 

No 5 - Tie
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
8.0

Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall gets tangled up with NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil.
Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) gets tangled up with NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Best Game: 14 Merrimack
Worst Game: 3 No. 6 Purdue

No. 4
Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M
8.2

Texas A&M forward Rashaun Agee passes the ball as Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer defends.
Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) passes the ball as Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Best Game: 17 vs. Fla. St.
Worst Game: 0 vs. Miss. Valley St.

No. 3
Alex Condon, Fla.
8.9

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon reacts after making a basket.
Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after making a basket with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Best Game: 25 vs. North Fla.
Worst Game: 5 vs. George Washington 


No. 2
Marquel Sutton, LSU
9.6

LSU forward Marquel Sutton talks with the media during SEC Media Days.
LSU Tigers forward Marquel Sutton talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Best Game: 15 vs. New Orleans
Worst Game: 2 vs. Tarlton St. 


No. 1
Rueben Chinyelu, Fla.
10.9

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu posts up against Dartmouth forward Brandon Mitchell-Day.
Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) posts up against Dartmouth Big Green forward Brandon Mitchell-Day (21) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Best Game: 21 vs. Merrimack
Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 13 Arizona 


SEC leading scorers


No. 5
Aden Holloway, Ala.
17.6

Alabama guard Aden Holloway and South Florida guard Josh Omojafo fight for a ball.
Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) and South Florida guard Josh Omojafo (8) fight for a ball on the floor at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 26 vs. UNLV, Yale
Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 1 Arizona


No. 4
Darius Acuff, Ark.
18.8

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell.
Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 27 vs. No. 8 Houston
Worst Game: 10 vs. Jackson St.


No. 3
Keyshawn Hall, Aub.
21.1

Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall goes to the basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers.
Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall goes to the basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Best Game: 28 vs. Bethune-Cookman / NC State
Worst Game: 14 vs. No. 2 Arizona


No. 2
Josh Hubbard, Miss. St.
21.3

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III.
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-92. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 34 vs. Long Island
Worst Game: 3 vs. San Francisco 


No. 1
Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.
21.9

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. pulls a pass away from South Florida guard CJ Brown.
Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) pulls a pass away from South Florida guard CJ Brown (11) during a full court press by USF at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 29 vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, Clemson, South Fla.
Worst Game: 11 vs. No. 2 Purdue


All-SEC Non-Conference Team


G Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.

G Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.

F Trevon Brazile, Ark.

F Keyshawn Hall, Aub.

G Tyler Tanner, Van.


SEC Non-Conference POY

Keyshawn Hall, Aub.


Hogs Feed:

Published
Kent Smith
KENT SMITH

Kent Smith has been in the world of media and film for nearly 30 years. From Nolan Richardson's final seasons, former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner trying to throw to anyone and anything in the blazing heat of Cowboys training camp in Wichita Falls, the first high school and college games after 9/11, to Troy Aikman's retirement and Alex Rodriguez's signing of his quarter billion dollar contract, Smith has been there to report on some of the region's biggest moments. 

Home/Men's Basketball