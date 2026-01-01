Who dominated SEC non-conference enough that fans should know them in 2026?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The SEC has wrapped a surprisingly poor non-conference season as conference foes set sights on one another.

While a quick analysis of this season's statistics reveal clear patterns that could have yielded nothing more than a handful of quality wins, that's a story for another day. Instead, the purpose here is to see who all fans need to be aware of as their teams turn the page.

Not only will they find the leaders in various offensive and defensive categories, SEC fans will also find an All-SEC Non-Conference Team and also the SEC Non-Conference Player of the Year.

SEC leading free throws

No. 5

Keyshawn Hall, Aub.

87-of-99, 87.9%

Auburn forward Keyshawn Hall gets ready for his appearance at SEC Media Day in the Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 4

Blue Cain, UGA

42-of-47 89.4%

Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) dribbles against Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles guard Mekhi Cameron (1) during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

No. 3 Max Mackinnon, LSU

36-of-40, 90%

DePaul's Brandon Maclin (0) defends LSU's Max Mackinnon (3) during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 2

Mike Sharavjamts, So. Carolina

38-of-42, 90.5%

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Mike Sharavjamts (55) attempts a three point basket against the Stetson Hatters in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

No. 1

Xzayvier Brown, Okla.

37-of-40, 92.5%

Oklahoma Sooners guard Xzayvier Brown (1) gets back on defense against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

SEC leading blocks

No. 5

Shawn Phillips, Jr., Mizzou

1.5

Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Missouri Tigers center Shawn Phillips Jr. (15) and guard T.O. Barrett (5) during the first half at T-Mobile Center. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Best Game: 3 vs. Bethune-Cookman / Alcorn St. / Cleveland St. / SE Missouri St.

Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 20 Illinois / Notre Dame / Prairie View / Howard

No. 4

Felix Okpara, Tenn.

1.7

Best Game: 4 vs. S. Carolina St. / North Florida

Worst Game: 0 vs. Gardner Webb / Rice

Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) dunks the ball against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

No. 3

Justin Abson, UGA

2.3

Georgia Bulldogs forward Justin Abson (25) grabs a rebound during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Donald L. Tucker Center. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Best Game: 5 vs. Tennessee Tech

Worst Game: 0 vs. Clemson

No. 2

Somtochukwu Cyril, UGA

2.6

Georgia Bulldogs center Somtochukwu Cyril (6) battles for position as Ole Miss Rebels forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4), forward Mikeal Brown-Jones (1) and guard Sean Pedulla (3) defend during the first half at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Best Game: 4 vs. Long Island / West Georgia / Morehead St.

Worst Game: 1 vs. Maryland Eastern Shore / Western Carolina

No. 1

Aiden Sherrell, Ala.

2.9

UTSA guard Austin Nunez (2) and Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell (22) fight for a rebound at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 vs. No. 1 Arizona / Clemson

Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 5 St. John's / No. 2 Purdue / No. 8 Illinois

SEC leading steals

No. 5

Blue Cain, UGA

1.9

Georgia Bulldogs guard Blue Cain (0) forces a pass by Alabama Crimson Tide guard Chris Youngblood (8) at Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won 90-69. | Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Best Game: 4 vs. Morehead St.

Worst Game: 0 vs. Fla. A&M / Long Island / Fla. St.

No. 4

Rylan Griffen, Texas A&M

2.0

Texas Southern Tigers guard Jaylen Wysinger (5) drives to the basket as Texas A&M Aggies guard Rylan Griffen (3) defends during the second half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. Prairie View

Worst Game: 0 vs. Pitt / Okla. St.

No. 3

Frankie Collins, Van.

2.4

Vanderbilt's Frankie Collins (1) guards Virginia's Dallin Hall (30) during the second half of their exhibition game at Memorial Gym in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. W. Kentucky

Worst Game: 0 vs. SMU

No. 2

Tyler Tanner, Van.

2.7

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) steals the ball from Texas Southern Tigers guard Jaylen Wysinger (5) during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Best Game: 5 vs. Wake Forest

Worst Game: 1 vs. UAPB

No. 1

Duke Miles, Van.

2.8

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Duke Miles (2) and Memphis Tigers guard Dug McDaniel (1) reach for a rebound during the first half at FedExForum. | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

Best Game: 6 vs. Memphis

Worst Game: 1 vs. UCF / Texas So. / W. Kentucky / SMU

SEC leading assists

No. 5

Tyler Tanner, Van.

4.8

Vanderbilt's Tyler Tanner (3) drives to the basket as Memphis' Sincere Parker (23) guards him during the game between Memphis and Vanderbilt at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on December 17, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 9 vs. UAPB

Worst Game: 1 vs. Lipscomb, East. Kentucky

No. 4

Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.

5.6

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) drives into the lane and makes a pass during the game with Arizona at Legacy Arena. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 North Dakota

Worst Game: 3 No. 3 St. John's / Clemson

No. 3

Jakobi Gillespie, Tenn.

5.7

Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie (0) drives against Syracuse guard Nate Kingz (4) during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Best Game: 8 vs. Rice / So. Carolina St.

Worst Game: 4 vs. Rutgers / Nor. Kentucky / No. 3 Houston / Kansas

No. 2

Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.

6.2

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Queens Royals Isaiah Henry (3) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 108-80. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 10 vs. No. 6 Louisivlle / Queens

Worst Game: 1 vs. Jackson St.

No. 1

Dedan Thomas, Jr., LSU

7.1

LSU Tigers guard Dedan Thomas Jr. talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Best Game: 12 vs. SMU / So. Miss

Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 19 Texas Tech

SEC leading rebounders

No. 5 - Tie

Pablo Tamba, LSU

8.0

LSU's Pablo Tamba (8) anticipates a rebound during the Emerald Coast Classic championship game at Raider Arena in Niceville, Fla., Nov. 29, 2025. The Tigers won the contest 96-63. (Tyler Orsburn/News Herald) | Tyler Orsburn/News Herald / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 15 vs. So. Miss

Worst Game: 4 vs. Drake, Alcorn St., SE Louisiana

No 5 - Tie

Keyshawn Hall, Aub.

8.0

Auburn Tigers guard Keyshawn Hall (7) gets tangled up with NC State Wolfpack guard Jr. Paul McNeil (2) during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | John Reed-Imagn Images

Best Game: 14 Merrimack

Worst Game: 3 No. 6 Purdue

No. 4

Rashaun Agee, Texas A&M

8.2

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) passes the ball as Montana Grizzlies forward Te'Jon Sawyer (32) defends during the first half at Reed Arena. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Best Game: 17 vs. Fla. St.

Worst Game: 0 vs. Miss. Valley St.

No. 3

Alex Condon, Fla.

8.9

Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) reacts after making a basket with Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Best Game: 25 vs. North Fla.

Worst Game: 5 vs. George Washington





No. 2

Marquel Sutton, LSU

9.6

LSU Tigers forward Marquel Sutton talks with the media during SEC Media Days at Grand Bohemian Hotel. | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Best Game: 15 vs. New Orleans

Worst Game: 2 vs. Tarlton St.





No. 1

Rueben Chinyelu, Fla.

10.9

Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) posts up against Dartmouth Big Green forward Brandon Mitchell-Day (21) during the second half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Best Game: 21 vs. Merrimack

Worst Game: 1 vs. No. 13 Arizona





SEC leading scorers





No. 5

Aden Holloway, Ala.

17.6

Alabama guard Aden Holloway (2) and South Florida guard Josh Omojafo (8) fight for a ball on the floor at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 26 vs. UNLV, Yale

Worst Game: 0 vs. No. 1 Arizona





No. 4

Darius Acuff, Ark.

18.8

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr (5) drives against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 27 vs. No. 8 Houston

Worst Game: 10 vs. Jackson St.





No. 3

Keyshawn Hall, Aub.

21.1

Auburn guard Keyshawn Hall goes to the basket during the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Best Game: 28 vs. Bethune-Cookman / NC State

Worst Game: 14 vs. No. 2 Arizona





No. 2

Josh Hubbard, Miss. St.

21.3

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (12) drives against Arkansas Razorbacks forward Billy Richmond III (24) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-92. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Best Game: 34 vs. Long Island

Worst Game: 3 vs. San Francisco





No. 1

Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.

21.9

Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr. (0) pulls a pass away from South Florida guard CJ Brown (11) during a full court press by USF at Coleman Coliseum. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best Game: 29 vs. No. 12 Gonzaga, Clemson, South Fla.

Worst Game: 11 vs. No. 2 Purdue





All-SEC Non-Conference Team





G Labaron Philon, Jr., Ala.

Labaron Philon's sophomore leap has been huge, and his driving impact is a major catalyst for it.



Has an incredible shiftiness and flexibility with his handle and his legs -- leverages it to find a finishing window, drive and kick, get to his mid-range jumper, and generate… pic.twitter.com/Ntk9jZ84zk — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) December 22, 2025

G Darius Acuff, Jr., Ark.

Darius Acuff has separated himself with consistency, role clarity, and production that clearly translates to winning at the SEC level. Most other freshmen are either in smaller roles, less consistent, or still adjusting, while Acuff looks comfortable and impactful every night. At… https://t.co/LvXp9XlkFz — Elite Hoops Spotlight (@EHoopsSpotlight) December 31, 2025

F Trevon Brazile, Ark.

Trevon Brazile has been ELECTRIC ⚡️for Arkansas this season:



13.7 points

7 rebounds

1.5 blocks

1.4 steals

43% 3PT

54% FG



What do we think of his game?? PRO 🤔 pic.twitter.com/OSWMbJJc9M — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) December 31, 2025

F Keyshawn Hall, Aub.

Teams know what they're getting with Point-Forward Keyshawn Hall.



The Auburn Senior embraces physicality, constantly putting pressure on opposing defenses. Comfortable finishing through contact when attacking the rim, drawing fouls at an elite rate (FTAr of 76.6%). Extremely… pic.twitter.com/E1jmRg2u8w — Jacob LeRea (@jacoblerea) December 22, 2025

G Tyler Tanner, Van.

Tyler Tanner clips vs. Memphis.



Of the 319 high major players since 2008 who were Tanner's height (6'0''), he is:

- #1 overall in dunks per game (by 2x)

- #1 in block rate (easily)

- #2 in steal rate

- #3 in TS%

- #14 in assist-to-turnover ratio

How much is "but he's 6ft" worth? pic.twitter.com/ze94sYN31U — Matt Powers (@DraftPow) December 30, 2025





SEC Non-Conference POY

Keyshawn Hall, Aub.





Hogs Feed: