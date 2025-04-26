Arkansas Takes Advantage of Florida Miscues to Even Series
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Four Florida defensive miscues in a six-run fifth for No.5 Arkansas led to a 7-0 shutout Saturday to even the series. It's the first time in school history that the Razorbacks have shut out the Gators on the road.
Arkansas got its leadoff hitter on base six separate times, including in the fifth inning. No. 9 hitter Justin Thomas Jr. hit a potential double play ball to Florida third baseman Bobby Boser.
He lost the ball on the exchange, allowing both runners to be safe. It set up a domino effect that allowed 10 batters to come to the plate. It was just Boser's second error of the year.
Kuhio Aloy hit a grounder that got under the glove of shortstop Colby Shelton with the bases loaded to drive in the first run. Left fielder Blake Cyr couldn't come up with the ball cleanly, allowing a second run to score.
Iredale contined his charge back from his slunp with an RBI ground-rule double down the left-field line after a sac fly.
Cam Kozeal, who did not get the start today because of Florida starter Aidan King's proficiency against lefties, came off the bench as a pinch-hitter as soon as Florida coach Kevin O'Sullivan pulled King.
Kozeal put the coupe de grace on a dominant inning with a two-run shot to right. He is the fifth Razorback to reach double-digit bombs.
A day after the Florida offense scored six runs in the series opener, the Razorback trio of Gage Wood, Gabe Gaeckle and Aiden Jimenez held the Gators to just five hits.
Wood, making his second start coming back from injury, had much better luck against Florida than his first outing last week against Texas A&M.
He retired the first eight in three innings with five strikeouts, throwing 42 pitches as he slowly works his way back.
Gabe Gaeckle was not as efficient, but fought his way around four walks to fight through 3 1/3 innings.
The Razorbacks held the Gators to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and turned three double plays behind their pitching staff to hold Florida at bay.
Aiden Jimenez got the final eight outs of the game, dropping his season ERA to 1.88. Arkansas kept the shutout intact with a great relay throw started by left fielder Charles Davalan, cutting down Boser at home.
The Razorbacks will go for its first series win in Gainesville since 2012 12 p.m. Sunday. The game will be streamed on SEC+.
NEWS AND NOTES:
Peppi Gets Rare Start:
Rocco Peppi got just his fifth SEC start in 20 games. King came into the day 12-for-71 against lefties (.169). Because of limited opportunity and injury, Peppi has just five at-bats in the past two weeks and is looking for his first hit since March 15 against Ole Miss.
Strikeout Script Flips:
A night after setting a new season-high in strikeouts at the plate with 16, Arkansas struck out just six times at the plate. Florida hit double digits for the second straight day as Arkansas' staff racked up 10 punchouts after getting 12 Friday.