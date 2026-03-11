SEC Men’s Basketball Conference Tournament: Full Schedule, Bracket and How to Watch

The SEC men’s basketball conference tournament tips off on Wednesday with the first round of action. While all 16 teams in the conference get an invite to the conference tournament, the top four teams from the regular season received byes to the quarterfinals, and won’t play their first game of the tournament until Friday.

There’s plenty at stake, from the teams in the basement of the conference looking to make a miraculous run to March Madness, to the Gators looking to repeat as champions and secure a No. 1 seed come the NCAA tournament.

Below is everything you need to know about the SEC tournament.

SEC men’s basketball final regular season standings

Seed Team (AP rank) Conference record Overall record 1. (4) Florida 16–2 25–6 2. (15) Alabama 13–5 23–8 3. (17) Arkansas 13–5 23–8 4. (22) Vanderbilt 11–7 24–7 5. (25) Tennessee 11–7 21–10 6. Texas A&M 11–7 21–10 7. Georgia 10–8 22–9 8. Missouri 10–8 20–11 9. Kentucky 10–8 19–12 10. Texas 9–9 18–13 11. Oklahoma 7–11 17–14 12. Auburn 7–11 16–15 13. Mississippi State 5–13 13–18 14. South Carolina 4–14 13–18 15. Ole Miss 4–14 12–19 16. LSU 3–15 15–16

SEC men’s basketball conference tournament bracket

SEC men’s basketball conference tournament: Full schedule

March 11: First round

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82 vs. No. 5 Iowa State

Game 2: No. 12 Auburn vs. No. 13 Mississippi State, 3 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 3: No. 10 Texas vs No. 15 Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 4: No. 11 Oklahoma vs. No. 14 South Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

March 12: Second round

Game 5: No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky, 12:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 6: No. 5 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 2, 25 minutes after Game 5 (SEC Network)

Game 7: No. 7 Georgia vs Winner Game 3, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 8: No. 6 Texas A&M vs. Winner Game 4, 25 minutes after Game 7 (SEC Network)

March 13: Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner Game 5, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 10: No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 6, 25 minutes after Game 9 (ESPN)

Game 11: No. 2 Alabama vs Winner Game 7, 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Game 12: No. 3 Arkansas vs. Winner Game 8, 25 minutes after Game 11 (SEC Network)

March 14: Semifinals

Game 13: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 14: Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12, 25 minutes after Game 13 (ESPN)

March 15: Championship game

Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Winner Game 14, 1 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Who is favored to win the SEC men’s basketball tournament?

Florida, the reigning champions of all of college basketball, are unsurprisingly the favorites to come out of the SEC tournament as champions. The Gators only lost two games to conference foes all year, and have lost just one game period since January 3. That said, there are plenty of teams that could come through should Florida fall short of expectations, with Alabama and Arkansas leading the way in terms of potential spoilers.

