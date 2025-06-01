Craziness between Creighton, North Dakota State puts Hogs in prime spot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Creighton is already is already at a huge disadvantage heading into the regional final Sunday night.
The simple math is that the Razorbacks only need to win one of the next two games, while Creighton needs to run the table.
If Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn had to draw the perfect blueprint for the type of game that would give his team the biggest advantage, an 11-10 game that featured a ninth inning walk off is close to what he had in mind.
Creighton looked to be cruising for most of the game. The Bluejays hit four homers in the first four innings. The best hitter on the team Nolan Sailors, hit his second solo homer of the regional, to extend the lead to 10-3.
Creighton coach Ed Servais opted to pull starter Jack Pineau after five innings at just 90 pitches.
The move backfired, the Bison immediately put up a four spot in the top of the sixth.
Third baseman Davis Hamilton hit a two-out three run-homer to cut the lead down to 10-7.
The Bison put up three more runs in the seventh to tie the game at 10. Creighton burned through three different leverage arms, searching for the right formula to get outs.
"Our guys have continued to battle and plug away and showed our true toughness [and] true character," NDSU coach Tyler Oakes said. Today we give our best efforts, so I told the guys we have nothing to hang our heads about with how we played our effort or anything like that."
Matthew Auckerman and Brendan Strenke and Garrett Langrell were all pitchers that pitched in the Big East Tournament on Creighton's path to the NCAA Tournament.
Dante Smith and Davis Hamilton scored the three runs on back-to-back RBI hits to complete the com
Creighton's Langrell struck out the side in the top of the ninth, making amends for his only loss on the year. He came into the game with a 6-1 record and gave the Bluejays a chance to walk it off in the ninth.
Langrell will start the game against Arkansas after pitching less than three hours after pitching against North Dakota State. He threw 15 pitches.
Catcher Connor Capece set the wheels in motion with an infield single, a poor throw from Jake Schaffner pulled the first baseman wide of the bag and put the winning run in scoring position right away.
A successful sac bunt from Dakota Duffalo moved the winning run just 90 feet away with one out.
Kyle Hess, the No. 9 hole hitter delivered the walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth to set up the rematch between the Jays and the Razorbacks.
Creighton coach Ed Servais is hoping for a different result when the teams square off Sunday.
"We can’t fear contact," Servais said after Creighton lost to Arkansas Friday. "Sometimes when you get in offensive ballparks like this and a guy hits one out early, your pitchers get on their hands a little bit. You just can’t afford to do that. There’s going to be home runs."
First pitch is scheduled for 8:06 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.