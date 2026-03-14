How Did Dramatic Home Run Call Go Down to Capture Pompey Heroics?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks got a dramatic walk-off home run win over No. 3 Mississippi State to open SEC play after newcome TJ Pompey blasted a home run in the bottom of the ninth with the game tied 4-4.

The moment was set up by a Ryder Woodson 2-run blast in the top of the ninth to tie things up for the Bulldogs after being down to their last out and at one moment down to a single strike. That set the stage for Pompey who had struggled harder than any of his teammates at the plate.

Most who saw it watched on SECNetwork+, although most missed it all together. However, the best way to take in a moment like that is through the words and eyes of the local radio team, in this case Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter.

Here is how that dramatic call unfolded on your local Razorback radio dial.

Phil Elson:

And the payoff pitch is hit high in the air by Pompey deep in the center field. Back his teal to the wall. Pompy will cause a melee here at Bob Walker stadium with a walk off home run of the ninth inning! He had struck out in seven of his last name at-bats, and he sets off a party with his second homer of the year. This one belongs to the Razorbacks, and they're mobbing Pompey all the way into left field! What a moment Bubba Carpenter! I think TJ Pompey just became a Razorback.

Bubba Carpenter:

I love it. Phil, you gotta love it. He got a pitch right over the middle of the plate, hammered that ball to right center. You knew right off the bat it was gone. Razorback dugout went crazy. You went crazy. Just a great feeling for TJ Poppy, I mean, you gotta love it.

Phil Elson:

Oh my goodness, what a moment! TJ Poppy must have felt like he had the world on his shoulders, starting at third base and swinging and missing and striking out over 50% of his at-bats, but he has just become the hero tonight with his only at bat of the game, and the Hogs with walk-off style, 5-4. What an SEC opener we had tonight.

Bubba Carpenter:

How can you not love this game Phil? You gotta love it, buddy. Look at Poppy running the bases. Gotta love it.

Phil Elson:

That is a smile that is wider than the Arkansas River. He absolutely crushed it.

"OH MY GOODNESS, WHAT A MOMENT!"



The call by Phil Elson & Bubba Carpenter pic.twitter.com/9RQkR6t7Dr — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) March 14, 2026

Shortly after, Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn addressed the moment that introduced Razorbacks fans to the former Texas Tech Red Raider.

"I love the way the team responded," Van Horn said. "I mean, we stayed strong in the dugout, and, you know, we, we let it slip. But it wasn't over, and we had an opportunity to win and win the game right there in the bottom of the ninth.

"When the count went to two, and then he and then he threw an off-speed pitch to go 3-2, I think most everybody in stadium knew that he was going to get a fastball, including Pompey. And he did what you do with it, and he deposited it."

"[Pompey] has had success in his career, and, if he can get out of this, he could really help us, obviously. He's a really good athlete. He can run. He's got power and very good defender. So I would think it's definitely going to help him. Do I think he's going to get four or five hits tomorrow? I don't know. That'd be tough. They can really pitch, but it should obviously boost his confidence and make him, you know, relax a little bit."

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