Major League Baseball April update: Arkansas Razorbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The MLB season is roughly a month old and while the 2025 Arkansas team looks to rebound from a slide in recent weeks, former Razorbacks march on with their respective teams.
The Razorbacks have just four players active on big-league rosters due to a combination of injuries and longtime mainstays retiring or in Triple-A. Pitcher Zach Jackson retired after two MLB seasons in January.
Dominic Fletcher and James McCann are both in the minors and Trevor Stephan was recently moved to the 60-day injured list as he recovers from elbow surgery. Here are the four who remain on MLB rosters:
Heston Kjerstad (Baltimore Orioles):
Heston Kjerstad is getting an extended look every day with the thumb injury to outfielder Colton Cowser. His opportunity might be extended with Cowser not cleared for baseball activities and moved to the 60-day IL.
The former Razorback has gotten 21 starts in the Orioles' first 29 games including five against left-handed pitchers. In parts of the two previous seasons, Kjerstad got just two starts against lefty starters.
Similar to the Orioles, who have started 11-18, Kjerstad has gotten off to an incredibly slow start. In 70 at-bats, he is hitting .186 with a .237 on-base percentage and .580 OPS.
He is just one for his last 21 at-bats with 10 strikeouts. Three of his 13 hits are homers, including a two-run shot against the Cleveland Guardians on April 17 in a 6-2 win.
There may yet be hope that Kjerstad can turn his season around. The advanced analytics seem to suggest that Kjerstad has been one of the most unlucky hitters in baseball with the third largest delta between his weighted on-base and his expected weighted on-base.
Andrew Benintendi (Chicago White Sox):
Andrew Benintendi is now in the third season of a five-year, $75 million contract, the largest in franchise history. The White Sox are off to another slow start, going 7-22 to start the year after setting an MLB record for most losses in a season (121) in the modern era since 1901.
Benintendi is hitting just .222 with a .291 on-base percentage, but leads the White Sox with five homers.
Jalen Beeks (Arizona Diamondbacks):
Every year there are dozens of relievers signed on short term and cheaper deals as teams look to fill out their rosters. The Diamondbacks signed Jalen Beeks just three days before Opening Day on a one-year, $1.25 million deal.
It's proven to be one of the most fruitful contracts based on early returns. In 13 appearances, he's pitched to a 2.25 ERA in 16 innings with a strikeout per inning. He did not allow a run in 10 straight appearances (12 1/3 innings).
Ryne Stanek (New York Mets):
Ryne Stanek is part of a Mets bullpen and team that is off to the best start in baseball at 21-9 after signing a one-year $4.5 million dollar deal in the offseason. In 12 games, he's pitched to a 3.60 ERA in 10 innings as a middle reliever.