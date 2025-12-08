MLB Winter Meetings Live Blog: Hot Stove Rumors and Analysis
Baseball’s offseason may kick into high gear Monday as team executives and player agents descend on Orlando. Here’s the latest buzz.
In this story:
MLB front office executives, player agents and media flocked to Orlando on Sunday to officially start baseball’s winter meetings, where the offseason’s free agency and trade markets often kick into high gear. The transaction intrigue is expected to pick up Monday before Tuesday’s MLB draft lottery and Wednesday’s Rule 5 draft. SI senior writer Tom Verducci is on the ground in the Sunshine State to bring you the latest buzz, and other staff members will monitor reports and analyze any moves or significant rumors.
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Published |Modified