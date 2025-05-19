Razorback wins SEC Player of the Year; lead way with four Hogs first-teamers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas shortstop Wehiwa Aloy has been named the SEC Player of the Year. He becomes just the second player in program history to win the award, joining outfielder Andrew Benintendi in 2015.
Aloy is the only player who has started all 55 games for the Razorbacks this year, slashing .358/.440/.677 with 18 homers. The 18 home runs already rank him in a tie for ninth with Andy Skeels for most in a single-season with the Hogs.
"Look at his whole body of work," coach Dave Van Horn said. "He played shortstop. He started every game last year, and he's started every game this year. I've only taken him out a couple of times midweek, when I go, 'Hey, man, you ready to come out?' And he'd always say no, and I'd say, 'OK, go take a break, because I'm gonna put so and so in.' We'd always kid around. And so he plays just a primo position. You have to be good to play there. And then he put up these numbers, home runs, the doubles, RBIs, scored 70-some runs. It's an MVP type 30 games and season."
Arkansas was well represented on the All-SEC teams with four on the first-team and another on the second-team. Joining Wehiwa Aloy on the first team is his brother Kuhio Aloy, Charles Davalan and Zach Root. Cam Kozeal got second-team honors.
Davalan leads the SEC in hits (82). He also ranks 12th in the SEC in batting average (.353), fourth in runs scored (63) and seventh in total bases (134). His 13 home runs are a career-high after spending his freshman year at Florida Gulf Coast.
Kuhio Aloy joined his brother on the first-team in the utility spot after starting 50 of the team's 55 games (49 at designated hitter and one in right field). Kuhio Aloy slashed .345/.429/.607 with 13 homers and a team-high 15 doubles. His 68 RBIs rank in the SEC only behind Justin Lebron of Alabama.
Zach Root was one of four starters named to the first team. His conference ranks are as follows:
ERA: 4.16 (15th)
Opponent's batting average: .230 (14th)
Innings Pitched: 75 2/3 (10th)
Strikeouts: 102 (6th)
Wins: 6 (11th)
Cam Kozeal got the second-team nod at a position that he'd never played in his life before this season. The first baseman only recently moved back to second base because of injuries to both Nolan Souza and Gabe Fraser. Kozeal made 30 of his 45 starts at first base.
Kozeal slashed .335/.382/.598 with 12 homers. He's one of seven different players on the team with at least 10 long balls.
Arkansas failed to get any players on the all-defensive team or the all-freshman team. The Razorbacks finished the season with the highest fielding percentage in the conference (tied with Georgia at .983). They also made the fewest errors with 31.
The Razorbacks await their opponent in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.