Arkansas Forced to Show Who It Is Next Two Games

It's rare a team finds itself facing a guaranteed season defining moment despite there being more games that will take place on the other side, but that's exactly where Arkansas finds itself Friday.

Last night, while facing what it perceived as elimination from postseason play despite its 30 wins and SEC status, Kentucky pushed all of its chips to the center of the table. Arkansas' Ryder Helfrick had set up what should have been another patented Hogs' big eighth inning by powering a single off the end of the bat into right field, driving home Reese Robinette to cut the lead to 4-2 in the seventh.

RBI by Ryder pic.twitter.com/gQMRMdjGGl — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 15, 2026

However, when the top of the eighth rolled around and it was time for the usual heroics, instead of seeing the next Kentucky reliever in the line-up. Arkansas was faced with Jaxon Jelkin, the best starter on the Wildcats' roster.

Last week, Jelkin threw 128 pitches in a nine inning, 4-2 win over Florida. So, rather than wasting all of his arm on a single day, Kentucky skipper Nick Mingione decided to use 29 of those pitches to shut down No. 10 Arkansas and snag a win while it's there for the taking.

It was a decision that started with Jelkin reaching out to his pitching coach to say he wanted a piece of the Razorbacks late in the game if there was any chance he could help Kentucky get a win.

The gamble paid off. The Wildcats needed all 29 pitches Jelkin threw over the final two innings and likely wouldn't have held on for the 4-3 upset otherwise, ending a seven-week streak of series opening wins by the Razorbacks.

Kentucky went to ace Jaxon Jelkin to close it out... his 1st relief appearance of the season.



Mingione did not mess around with a lead to take the series opener vs Arkansas pic.twitter.com/R9Rplk33T3 — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) May 15, 2026

Zack Stewart homered in the ninth, but, unfortunately for the Razorbacks he was the lead-off, so he could only drive in a single run to set the final margin. Had a long blast by Miaka Niu not drifted just left of the foul pole midway through the game, theoretically tying things at 4-4 with three runs scored, it wouldn't have mattered, but that's life in the SEC.

Now Arkansas is forced to show the kind of team it is against a desperate Kentucky line-up willing to do whatever it takes. The Hogs' backs are against the wall on the road.

They want to host a regional, but the only way to have a chance at that is to win the next two games. It requires putting together a plan knowing there not only is no room for error, but Jelkin awaits again in Game 3 ready to pile up strikeouts while going nine innings or more if needed.

This will show whether the Razorbacks are in for a special season where they can dig deep and find the grit to get themselves out of difficult situations in the NCAA Tournament or if it's going to be the relatively uneventful trip through the postseason the always negative side of the fandom has made it clear it expects.

Of course, Arkansas' ability to show it can fight and claw its way to a pair of wins relies heavily on the shoulders of Gabe Gaeckle, a journeyman of sorts among his own pitching staff. He has bounced around to every role possible as Van Horn tries to figure out where the former Hogs' ace truly belongs.

Does he have the kind of killer mentality it took for Jelkin to decide without a doubt he wanted to go Hog hunting or is this a responsibility he takes on reluctantly?

Gaeckle showed in last year's postseason that he has enough dog in him to come out undeterred from his mission while blowing through a team fully against their will. That's just not been the case this year.

So far he has struggled to determine he is going to be unstoppable in his mind and then do it with his body. Instead, he has a consistent short-term history of giving up a home run early before either settling down until the fifth inning or falling off the cliff immediately.

What he hasn't done is hit a groove early on and ride it late into the game. That's honestly what Arkansas needs tonight.

Razorback hitters need to make the choice to have long at-bats that either end in walks or hits every time up. Individually, nearly every player in the line-up has shown he can do exactly that.

The problem is whatever brings about that focus for one game fades by the next and rarely aligns with others locking into the same level of discipline. Here's the opportunity to show a calm but deadly instinct that quickly drains the life force out of the Wildcats pitcher after pitcher.

That then sets up the showdown where the Hogs face the insurmountable moment. No team is supposed to be able to face the best pitcher on an SEC staff while on the road for a Game 3.

The bullpen should be depleted and Jelkin should already have a mental edge over the Hogs worth four strikeouts simply because Arkansas had to push play at some point on a video showing him mow down hitter after hitter in SEC play.

Watching the dramatic movement of the ball on every pitch, whether a fastball or breaking pitch, being delivered from the hand of an arm held over from the 1990s, back when they made them of rubber and an inability to tire out can be mentally overwhelming.

It will be difficult, but at some point the Hogs must compartmentalize that they play for one of the greatest baseball programs to ever exist and there is no way they are going to go out and lose to a school that would rather horse and hoop than beat Arkansas in baseball.

If the Hogs click into the idea they are 66 straight years of belt to backside and Jelkin is one man on one day, they can go out and not only win, but dominate. They just have to choose to be that team.

Arkansas put up one run on Jelkin in two innings on the road. That means they can generate at least four or five across an entire game under a worst case scenario.

Reality is there will likely be more support than that. Cole Gibler, who is the prime candidate to be the third day starter, will just have to suck it up and make sure that's more than enough. If Arkansas can come out of this thing a series winner after getting sucker punched in Game 1 and the odds stacked against them at the end, it will show there is a special resiliance.

The Hogs can be "that darned team" that fights through the most ridiculous scenarios. However, if they go out and flop, showing they just don't have the stomach to do whatever it takes to keep moving forward when the world deals someone a garbage hand, reality will set in.

Arkansas will be just another team that got in because it had enough wins to technically be there and a real champion, a group of men who have been through actual difficulties in life so they know to just start wailing away until it's not possible to keep swinging anymore, will disperse of them rather unceremoniously in a tiny outpost of a baseball stadium not fit for the presence of an SEC team.

The Razorbacks show everyone who they are at 5:30 p.m. The game will be streamed from Lexington on one of the ESPN platforms of each fan base's choice, whether that be the ESPN app, ESPN+ or SEC Network+.

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