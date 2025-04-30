Razorbacks ready for No. 1 Texas Longhorns, top pitching staff in the SEC
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Arkansas and No. 1 Texas come into a showdown at Baum-Walker Stadium trending in opposite directions.
The Longhorns are on a 10-game winning streak and have swept back-to-back SEC series after beating Prairie View A&M, 11-2, Tuesday.
The Razorbacks have lost six of their last 11 games and nearly a month removed from its last SEC series win. The road doesn't get any easier for Arkansas. Texas comes in best in the conference in team ERA at 3.07, despite losing almost a full run better than Arkansas, who ranks fifth at 3.80. The standout performers on the staff are a pair of back-end relievers who have been almost unhittable this year. Freshman Dylan Volantis and junior Max Grubbs have a combined ERA of 1.19 in 75 1/3 combined innings.
The numbers are even better for Volantis in SEC play. He leads all pitchers in the conference with a 0.42 ERA on the weekends, allowing just one run in 21 2/3 innings of work.
Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle isn't afraid to use either one of them at every possible chance. Volantis pitched the first two days against Texas A&M in the Longhorns' most recent sweep and Grubbs pitched in all three games. The two have combined for 16 saves.
"You’re playing a team that has a couple of really good relievers and they’ve shownit all year," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "One’s right [Grubbs] and one’s left [Volantis]. You just hope that you’ve got the lead, and if you don’t, they’re probably going to bring them in with the game tied or up a run or two and try to finish you off. It doesn’t mean it’s over. Just means you got to find a way to break through and not too many teams have yet."
It will be the first time that Arkansas and Texas will meet as conference opponents since 1991 and Texas comes in as the consensus No. 1, but the Razorbacks are trying to block out as much of the noise as possible.
"Sometimes we get carried away worrying about the other team," Van Horn said. "You can blow the guys’ minds a little bit, so we are just trying to keep it simple, use the players we have available to help us win the series."
Van Horn is hoping his consistent messaging to enjoy the process and let the results take care of themselves will eventually translate to more winning on the field.
"I would be so excited about the schedule we have going forward," Van Horn told the team yesterday. "Our guys want to win, but it's not life and death. And I want to win, and I feel the same way. We get to play three of the best teams in the country and win or lose."
First pitch between Texas and Arkansas is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. The first two games are scheduled for a national TV slot with the first game being broadcast on ESPN2 while Friday's game will be on SEC Network.