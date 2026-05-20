Jordan Smith Jr. Guard Arkansas Needs After Acuff Jr. Heads to NBA

It's probably a pretty good bet nobody in Arkansas was exactly shocked when Jordan Smith Jr. made it official with the Razorbacks.

The Washington, D.C., native had committed back in February and had already put pen to paper in a signing ceremony at Paul VI Catholic High School on April 27. Exactly what that paper was isn't known exactly.

John Calipari and his staff have made a bit of a habit lately of rolling out signatures one day at a time and so here we are. Another piece of good news, Hog fans, served at a leisurely pace.

Wednesday's official announcement confirmed that the consensus National High School Player of the Year and all 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds of him is headed to Fayetteville.

Arkansas Razorbacks signee Jordan Smith, Jr., during his recruiting visit to campus. | Arkansas Communications

Recruiting Haul That's Turning Heads Nationally

Smith's signing adds to what's become a hard-to-ignore story in college basketball recruiting circles.

Depending on which service you trust, the Razorbacks' 2026 class sits anywhere from first to third in the country.

Some media outlets have already gone ahead and called it the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation and it's difficult to argue really loudly with that designation. They are close enough to do that.

Smith comes in ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2026 class by 247Sports and ESPN. He's the top-rated guard in the cycle regardless of which service you check and the highest-ranked player out of the state of Virginia.

The 247Composite, which blends multiple services into one industry number, pegs him at No. 3 overall.

His composite score of 0.9991 makes him the second-highest rated recruit in Arkansas history in the modern era, trailing only Nick Smith Jr. from the 2022 class.

Smith turned down Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Syracuse and Indiana to land in Fayetteville.

That's a list of programs recruits don't usually wave goodbye to without a pretty good reason.

Jordan Smith Jr. during the McDonald's All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Numbers That Make Scouts Dizzy

The résumé Smith brings with him is about as solid as it can get.

As a senior, he averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 56 percent from the field and guiding Paul VI Catholic to a 33-3 record and the No. 1 ranking in the final MaxPreps poll.

He also helped the Panthers claim both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I tournament championships.

He's won two gold medals with USA Basketball, one at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland and another at the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

At the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, he dropped 13 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes as Team USA escaped with a 102-100 overtime win over the World team.

He was also a McDonald's All-American and a Jordan Brand Classic selection. Like I said, he's got the credentials.

The national player of the year hardware he collected this spring reads like a grocery list with Gatorade National Player of the Year, MaxPreps National Player of the Year, Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year, Sporting News Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year.

He also finished eighth in scoring on the Nike EYBL circuit with 20.4 points per game and sixth in assists at 4.2 per contest.

Jordan Smith Jr (23) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Built to Fill a Big Void

Here's where things get kinda interesting for Arkansas heading into next season.

Darius Acuff Jr. had a big year running the point for the Hogs and his performance was good enough to earn him a ticket to the NBA.

That leaves a leadership void in the backcourt that somebody is going to have to fill.

Smith, who profiles as a shooting guard at 6-2, isn't a pure point guard by trade, but his versatility makes him a legitimate candidate to take on significant ball-handling responsibilities.

He averaged 5.6 assists per game as a senior and 4.2 per contest on the EYBL circuit.

He's got a lightning-quick first step and a near 6-foot-9 wingspan that makes him a genuine defensive weapon capable of guarding multiple positions.

He also averaged more than seven rebounds during his EYBL career, a number that makes a lot more sense once you see him play than it does on paper.

His jumper has improved considerably in the past year, particularly as a catch-and-shoot option from the perimeter, though consistency from beyond the arc remains a work in progress.

Where he's been most dangerous is getting to his preferred spots inside the arc, particularly on pull-up jumpers in the midrange.

What he does best, though, is make plays that change outcomes. That one's a little harder to measure in a stat line but immediately obvious on film.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach John Calipari watches during a practice session ahead of the west regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Calipari's Guard Factory Keeps Running

It's worth noting that no college coach has a better track record developing high-level guards than Calipari.

The list of backcourt players who came through his programs and went on to professional careers is long enough to fill a starting lineup several times over.

Acuff's big season at Arkansas is just the latest entry.

Smith also won't be arriving alone. He'll join fellow signees JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure, who were both McDonald's All-Americans in their own right.

The three shared the floor at various points during the high school all-star circuit this spring.

Andrews and Smith were teammates at the McDonald's All-American Game and Smith and Toure matched up at the Nike Hoop Summit, where Toure posted 19 points, six rebounds and five blocks for the World team.

Calipari and the staff took their time letting the news trickle out one announcement at a time, which is fine.

Good things are usually worth the wait.