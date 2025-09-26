Live updates from Arkansas Fall Classic from Baum-Walker Stadium
An annual tradition, fans give the new faces on the Razorback baseball team a taste of the nighttime Baum-Walker Stadium experience in the Fall Classic. Coach Dave Van Horn enters his 24th season with the Hogs.
Fourteen position players in Friday's intrasquad starting lineups are in their first season as Razorbacks. Each team will have 10 players in the starting lineup. Refresh this page for the latest play-by-play.
Black (visitors):
CF Damian Ruiz
LF Christian Turner
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Cam Kozeal
SS Carson Brumbaugh
RF Zack Stewart
1B Tyler Holland
3B Luke Cornelison
DH Carson Willis
SP Hunter Dietz
Cardinal
CF Maika Niu
LF Brenton Clark
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
SS TJ Pompey
DH Carter Rutenbar
3B Alexander Peck
DH Tye Briscoe
C Brendan Kleiman
2B Walt Jones
SP Cole Gibler
Top of the 1st:
Ruiz struck out looking
Christian Turner homered to left, 1-0 Black
Helfrick flied out to right
Kozeal struck out swinging
Bottom of the 1st:
Niu struck out swinging
Clark singled to center
Aloy struck out swinging, Clark stole second
Robinett homered to right, Aloy scored, 2-1 Red
Pompey singled to center
Pompey stole second
Rutenbar struck out looking
Top of the 2nd: Tate McGuire
Brumbaugh struck out swinging
Stewart flied out to third
Holland struck out swinging
Bottom of the 2nd: Cooper Dossett
Peck walked
Briscoe grounded into a double play, second base to short to first, Peck out at second
Kleinman struck out looking
Top of the 3rd: Ethan McElvain
Cornelison struck out looking
Mitchell grounded out to third
Willis struck out swinging
Bottom of the 3rd: Jackson Kircher
Jones walked
Niu flied out to right
Jones stole second
Clark struck out looking
Aloy singled to center, Jones scored, Aloy out at first center to first to second, 3-1 Red
Top of the 4th: Parker Coil