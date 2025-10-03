Live Updates: Last weekend of scrimmages for Arkansas before outside competition
Arkansas enters the last weekend of intrasquad scrimmages before the Razorbacks welcome Little Rock and Dallas Baptist to end the fall. Refresh the page for live updates.
STARTING LINEUPS:
Black:
DH/RF Landon Schaefer
LF/CF Christian Turner
CF/LF Damian Ruiz
RF/DH Zack Stewart
1B/DH Tyler Holland
DH/C Carter Rutenbar
3B/SS Luke Cornelison
SS/3B Alexander Peck
1B/DH Cayden Mitchell
C/DH Brendan Kleiman
DH Walt Jones
SP James DeCremer
Red:
LF Brenton Clark
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
CF Maika Niu
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
SS/3B TJ Pompey
3B/SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH Tye Briscoe
DH Carson Willis
SP Colin Fisher
Top of the 1st:
Schaefer popped out to first
Turner singled
Ruiz singled, Turner to second
Stewart popped out to second
Bottom of the 1st:
Clark walked
Clark advanced to second on a wild pitch
Helfrick singled to left, Clark scored, 1-0 Cardinal
Helfrick stole second
Kozeal struck out swinging
Niu doubled to left, Helfrick scored 2-0 Cardinal
Niu advanced to third on a wild pitch
Aloy struck out looking
Robinett struck out swinging
Top of the 2nd:
Rutenbar flied out to center
Cornelison grounded out to third
Peck struck out swinging
Bottom of the 2nd:
Pompey struck out swinging
Brumbaugh struck out swinging
Briscoe struck out swinging
Top of the 3rd:
Mitchell struck out swinging
Kleiman grounded out to third
Jones fouled out to the catcher