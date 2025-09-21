LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks to play intrasquad doubleheader
Arkansas is guaranteed to win two games as the baseball team will play two intrasquad scrimmages Sunday after a rainout forced the Hogs to move Saturday's scrimmage inside, which was closed to the media.
Here are the starting pitchers and the starting lineups for the first game.
(Game 1) – LHP Hunter Dietz & LHP Parker Coil
(Game 2) – RHP James DeCremer & RHP Jackson Kircher
Black:
LF/CF Christian Turner
3B/DH Luke Cornelison
RF Zack Stewart
DH/1B Cayden Mitchell
DH Tye Briscoe
SS Alexander Peck
C/DH Carter Rutenbar
1B/3B Tyler Holland
DH/C Carson Willis
Red:
LF/CF Damian Ruiz
2B Cam Kozeal
C/DH Ryder Helfrick
1B Reese Robinett
SS/3B TJ Pompey
CF/LF Maika Niu
RF Brenton Clark
SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH/C Brendan Kleiman
Top of the 1st: (Coil)
Turner struck out swinging
Cornelison grounded out to short
Zack Stewart swinging
Bottom of the 1st: (Dietz)
Ruiz singled to left-center
Kozeal hit by pitch
Clark ran for Kozeal
Kozeal struck out looking
Helfrick singled to left, Ruiz scored, Clark to third, 1-0 Red
Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch
Robinett struck out looking
Clark scored on a wild pitch, Helfrick to third, 2-0 Red
Pompey flied out to right
Top of the 2nd:
Mitchell sturck out swinging
Briscoe flew out to center
Peck singled to right
Peck stole second
Rutenbar walked
Holland flied out to center