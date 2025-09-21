All Hogs

LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks to play intrasquad doubleheader

Arkansas plays two after Saturday rain forces team inside

Daniel Shi

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout against the Missouri Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.
Arkansas Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn in the dugout against the Missouri Tigers at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. / Nelson Roman-Hogs on SI Images
Arkansas is guaranteed to win two games as the baseball team will play two intrasquad scrimmages Sunday after a rainout forced the Hogs to move Saturday's scrimmage inside, which was closed to the media.

Here are the starting pitchers and the starting lineups for the first game.

(Game 1) – LHP Hunter Dietz & LHP Parker Coil

(Game 2) – RHP James DeCremer & RHP Jackson Kircher

Black:
LF/CF Christian Turner
3B/DH Luke Cornelison
RF Zack Stewart
DH/1B Cayden Mitchell
DH Tye Briscoe
SS Alexander Peck
C/DH Carter Rutenbar
1B/3B Tyler Holland
DH/C Carson Willis

Red:
LF/CF Damian Ruiz
2B Cam Kozeal
C/DH Ryder Helfrick
1B Reese Robinett
SS/3B TJ Pompey
CF/LF Maika Niu
RF Brenton Clark
SS Carson Brumbaugh
DH/C Brendan Kleiman

Top of the 1st: (Coil)
Turner struck out swinging
Cornelison grounded out to short
Zack Stewart swinging

Bottom of the 1st: (Dietz)
Ruiz singled to left-center
Kozeal hit by pitch
Clark ran for Kozeal
Kozeal struck out looking
Helfrick singled to left, Ruiz scored, Clark to third, 1-0 Red
Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch
Robinett struck out looking
Clark scored on a wild pitch, Helfrick to third, 2-0 Red
Pompey flied out to right

Top of the 2nd:
Mitchell sturck out swinging
Briscoe flew out to center
Peck singled to right
Peck stole second
Rutenbar walked
Holland flied out to center

