SEC Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record
Unsurprisingly, the SEC has the most teams competing in this year’s College Football Playoff with five fighting for the national title amongst the 12 playoff teams.
Overall, though, there’s 11 SEC teams competing in bowl games over the next few weeks. The SEC trails the Big Ten’s 12 teams for the most teams appearing in bowl games this year. We’ll see how the SEC fares in the bowl games as they’re coming off an 8–7 record last year. The .533 winning percentage last year ranked the 10th-worst for the SEC since 2000. The conference will be looking to improve that record this year.
Here’s a look at all the bowl games SEC teams will play in this year, including the results of how these teams did.
Bowl Game
Date & Time (ET)
Team & Score
SEC Record
CFP First Round
Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Alabama
TBD
CFP First Round
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.
Texas A&M vs. Miami
TBD
CFP First Round
Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m.
Ole Miss vs. Tulane
TBD
Gator Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Missouri vs. Virginia
TBD
Texas Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Houston
TBD
Music City Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Illinois
TBD
ReliaQuest Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.
Vanderbilt vs. Iowa
TBD
Citrus Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Michigan
TBD
CFP Quarterfinal
Thursday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.
Georgia vs. Ole Miss/Tulane Winner
TBD
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.
Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest
TBD
There are four SEC teams competing in the College Football Playoff first round. What makes the conference’s bowl record tricky, though, is that No. 8 Oklahoma will face No. 9 Alabama in the first round, meaning the conference will go 1–1 regardless of the outcome. The winner of that game will go on to face No. 1 Indiana in the CFP quarterfinal on Jan. 1.
Ole Miss sits at No. 6 and will face Tulane in the CFP first round. The winner of this game will go on to play against top-ranked SEC team Georgia in the CFP quarterfinal on Jan. 1, meaning there could be another SEC vs. SEC matchup in the CFP. No. 7 Texas A&M will compete against Miami in the first round as well, with the winner playing No. 2 Ohio State in the quarterfinal.
SEC has won 13 national titles since 2006. The last SEC winner was Georgia in 2022, so there’s a bit of a dry streak for the conference by their standards. We’ll see if an SEC team can hoist the trophy next month for the first time in three years.