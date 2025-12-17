SI

SEC Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record

The SEC will look to win a national title for the first time since Georgia last did in 2022.

Madison Williams

Georgia will compete in the College Football Playoff to try to win their first title since 2022.
Unsurprisingly, the SEC has the most teams competing in this year’s College Football Playoff with five fighting for the national title amongst the 12 playoff teams.

Overall, though, there’s 11 SEC teams competing in bowl games over the next few weeks. The SEC trails the Big Ten’s 12 teams for the most teams appearing in bowl games this year. We’ll see how the SEC fares in the bowl games as they’re coming off an 8–7 record last year. The .533 winning percentage last year ranked the 10th-worst for the SEC since 2000. The conference will be looking to improve that record this year.

Here’s a look at all the bowl games SEC teams will play in this year, including the results of how these teams did.

Bowl Game

Date & Time (ET)

Team & Score

SEC Record

CFP First Round

Friday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

TBD

CFP First Round

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 12 p.m.

Texas A&M vs. Miami

TBD

CFP First Round

Saturday, Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m.

Ole Miss vs. Tulane

TBD

Gator Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

Missouri vs. Virginia

TBD

Texas Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Houston

TBD

Music City Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 5:30 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Illinois

TBD

ReliaQuest Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. Iowa

TBD

Citrus Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Michigan

TBD

CFP Quarterfinal

Thursday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss/Tulane Winner

TBD

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

Mississippi State vs. Wake Forest

TBD

There are four SEC teams competing in the College Football Playoff first round. What makes the conference’s bowl record tricky, though, is that No. 8 Oklahoma will face No. 9 Alabama in the first round, meaning the conference will go 1–1 regardless of the outcome. The winner of that game will go on to face No. 1 Indiana in the CFP quarterfinal on Jan. 1.

Ole Miss sits at No. 6 and will face Tulane in the CFP first round. The winner of this game will go on to play against top-ranked SEC team Georgia in the CFP quarterfinal on Jan. 1, meaning there could be another SEC vs. SEC matchup in the CFP. No. 7 Texas A&M will compete against Miami in the first round as well, with the winner playing No. 2 Ohio State in the quarterfinal.

SEC has won 13 national titles since 2006. The last SEC winner was Georgia in 2022, so there’s a bit of a dry streak for the conference by their standards. We’ll see if an SEC team can hoist the trophy next month for the first time in three years.

