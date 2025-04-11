Mutual respect between Georgia, Arkansas coaches ahead of first matchup
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There will be plenty of talent on the field in Athens, Ga. at Foley Field when No. 1 Arkansas squares off for a three game series against No. 7 Georgia.
The matchup will feature the SEC's top three in batting average with Georgia first baseman Ryland Zaborowski holding the top spot and Arkansas' Cam Kozeal and Charles Davalan rounding out the top three.
Perhaps the most interesting matchup is the first-ever meeting between Razorback coach Dave Van Horn and former Arkansas pitching coach Wes Johnson, who is now in his second season at Georgia.
Johnson, who was on Van Horn's staff from 2017-2018, was the pitching coach for an Arkansas team that came within one out of winning the College World Series in 2018.
Both coaches had nothing but positive things to say about each other before the series starts Friday night.
"Dave's a superstar," Johnson said. "He's a mentor for me. I love that guy, he's awesome."
In Johnson's first full season, Georgia went 43-17 and made it to an NCAA Super Regional. Charlie Condon also won the Golden Spikes Award under Johnson's tutelage and broke the NCAA record for homers in a season (37) before being selected third overall in the MLB Draft.
"He’s a great coach and he hired some really great coaches." Van Horn said. They’re in a really, really good baseball area. You’re talking 80 miles from Atlanta. Just a great part of the country for high school baseball. Doesn’t surprise me a bit."
Both coaches are hard at work, using different things to try and motivate teams that are built in similar ways. The two teams both rank in the top three in terms of homers, Georgia leads the way with 92, Arkansas ranks third with 74.
"What you do is you gain experience and confidence from going on the road and winning." Van Horn said. "Maybe there’s a point you can go back to and say, ‘Hey, remember how we did this or do that.’"
Arkansas is an impressive 5-1 on the road in the SEC this year with series wins over ranked teams in Ole Miss and Vanderbilt.
Johnson is using a more interesting approach. With two lefties slated to start for Arkansas in Zach Root and Landon Beidelschies, Johnson is using a little reverse psychology to try and jumpstart his offense. He printed shirts with the words "I love hitting left-handed pitchers."
"You guys watch the games,” Johnson said. “Right now, they’re having their way with us. Kind of like I told them, ‘In any good relationship, you’ve got to give some love back.' Right now, they’re getting all the love. We’ve got to get some love back.”
Georgia is hitting 69 points better against right-handers than they are lefties.
First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC+. Arkansas is tied with No. 2 Texas for first place in the SEC at 11-1. Georgia sits three games back at 8-4 after being swept by Texas.