Razorback Report: Arkansas falls to SMU in ACC/SEC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas women’s basketball lost its second straight game Thursday night, 78-63, to SMU in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

The Razorbacks (7-3) beat the Mustangs (4-5) on the boards with a 55-41 advantage and a season-high 25 offensive rebounds, but missed opportunities around the rim proved costly.

Arkansas shot a chilly 8-of-28 in the paint and missed 20 lay-ups while shooting a season-low 28.9% from the field.

ICYMI: Rhodes and Jackson commit to return to Razorbacks at press conference

"When it got physical, we didn't bow up," first-year Arkansas coach Kelsi Musick said after the game. "We get physical in practice, but we got to do a better job of taking that physicality and doing something with it.

"And then you got to make open shots."

Both teams struggled early, with Arkansas shooting only 17% in the first half.

SMU opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run and later closed the half with another burst, outscoring Arkansas 13-2 over the final four minutes to take a 36–26 lead at the break. The Razorbacks were 1-for-14 on lay-ups in the first half.

Arkansas showed life in the third quarter, its best period of the night.

After falling behind by 14, the Razorbacks erupted for an 8-0 run, highlighted by Jenna Lawrence’s heat-check three that pulled Arkansas within four at 52-48. Lawrence finished with 13 points, one of five Razorbacks in double figures. But SMU answered with a 6-0 run of its own and carried a 60-52 lead into the fourth.

The Mustangs never let Arkansas get within single digits again, pushing the margin to as many as 15 in the final frame. Wyvette Mayberry briefly cut it to 11 with four straight free throws, but Arkansas went scoreless for nearly three minutes afterward as SMU closed the game on a 6-0 run. The Razorbacks also saw Bonnie Deas and Ashlynn Chlarson foul out late.

Harmonie Ware and Deas each scored 14 for Arkansas, while Taliah Jones added 11 and Mayberry chipped in 10. SMU’s Sahnya Jah led all scorers with 22 points.

Yesterday’s Results

Women’s Basketball: SMU 78, Arkansas 63

Today’s Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

Arkansas football won’t see many postseason accolades, but there’ll be a few. The first is defensive lineman Cam Ball being named to the 2025 Allstate SEC Football Community Service Team on Thursday. All 16 SEC teams have a representative on the team. The Atlanta, Ga., native is one of the nation’s most active players in the community, having been involved in over 120 community service events

Gymnastics fans can get their first preview of the Arkansas team at the annual Gymback Preview on Dec. 14 at Bud Walton Arena. This year’s event will again feature Cardinal and White teams and will be scored with a star system. The team with the most stars at the conclusion of the meet wins. The Gymback Preview will be free and open to the public. Doors open at 3 p.m. and action begins at 4 p.m.

We’ll Leave You With This

Thursday Night TeSlaa 😤 pic.twitter.com/11diQxFjeg — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 5, 2025

Hogs Feed: