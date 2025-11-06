Razorback Report: Track and field coach announces retirement
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Longtime Arkansas men’s track and field head coach Chris Bucknam is retiring at the end of the year after 18 years and two NCAA indoor national championships.
Associated head coach Doug Case will become the program’s next head coach.
“These life decisions and transitions are always tough,” Bucknam said. “This certainly is not an easy one, but one I feel great about. Announcing my retirement effective Dec. 31st and then hand the reigns over to Coach Case. It’s been an honor to sit in the same chair as Coach McDonnell.
“I’ve been in this business a long time. You don’t always get to hand the baton off to your top assistant and go out on your own terms. Hunter Yurachek has allowed me to do that. I’m excited for the next chapter of our life, with my wife, Cindy, and our kids and our immediate families.”
In 18 seasons at Arkansas, Bucknam won two national championships, 18 NCAA top four podium finishes, 31 NCAA Top 10 team finishes, and NCAA runner-up six times.
“Coach Bucknam has done an incredible job leading our men’s track and field program over the last 18 years,” Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek said. “He took over a legendary program and was able to put his own stamp on it, which is a testament to him, his staff and the student-athletes he’s coached. Our track and field program has been very fortunate to have elite leadership for over 50 years and that will continue with Coach Case.”
Case, also in his 18th season at Arkansas, has been an associate head coach with the Razorbacks for the past seven years.
Yesterday’s Results
- Volleyball: Alabama 3, Arkansas 1 (25-16, 25-22, 16-25, 25-14)
- Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
- Women’s Tennis: PTT 25K Fayetteville
Today’s Schedule
- Men’s Tennis: Arkansas at PTT 25K Fayetteville
- Men’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Men’s Tennis: ITA Masters Championships, San Diego, Calif.
- Women’s Tennis: PTT 25K Fayetteville
- Women’s Tennis: ITA Sectional Championships, Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Women’s Tennis: ITA Masters Championships, San Diego, Calif.
Did You Notice?
- Arkansas volleyball’s 10-match win streak against Alabama came to an end Wednesday in a four-set loss to the Crimson Tide. Freshman Parker Duncan led the offensive effort for the Hogs with 14 kills and had just two errors on 32 attempts for a .375 hitting percentage. She also added 10 digs for a double-double, the third of her career.
- Arkansas men’s tennis team will send three members of the team to Ann Arbor, Mich., for the ITA Central Sectional Championships from Nov. 6-9 at Varsity Tennis Center. The tournament marks the second event of the week, as part of the squad has been competing in the PTT 25K Fayetteville.
- Arkansas senior defensive back Larry Worth III has been nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy that is awarded to the most outstanding player who began their career as a walk-on. Worth, who began his career as a walk-on at Jacksonville State, where he spent the 2022-23 seasons, has made a massive impact during his two years as a Razorback. The Jacksonville, Fla., product has started all nine games this season and registered 50 tackles, one assisted tackle for loss, and a pass break-up.