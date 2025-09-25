Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
One of the best teams from last year’s college football season has a chance to turn its 2025 around this weekend. No. 22 Notre Dame is set to visit Arkansas as a 4.5-point underdog at FanDuel Sportsbook on Saturday and can climb back to .500 for the year with a victory.
The Fighting Irish dropped their first two games of the season before blowing out Purdue in their last game and a strong performance from their star running back made a huge difference in that contest. Arkansas is 2-2 and has already put up a fight against a quality, ranked opponent this season. Can Notre Dame gain some much-needed momentum?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the matchup.
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Notre Dame: -4.5 (-108)
- Illinois: +4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Notre Dame: -192
- Arkansas: +158
Total: 64.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Notre Dame Record: 1-2
- Arkansas Record: 2-2
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Key Players to Watch
Notre Dame
Jeremiyah Love: Love’s slow start in 2025 has hurt Notre Dame’s offense in a major way. However, he came to life with 19 carries for 157 yards and two scores against Purdue. The Fighting Irish need their star running back to show up for them again on Saturday and he’ll likely be fed the ball early and often to set the tone in enemy territory.
Arkansas
Taylen Green: Green is doing everything for the Razorbacks. The dual-threat quarterback has hurled 12 touchdown passes this season and only two players have totaled more at this point in the season. Green is also Arkansas’ leading rusher with 360 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns this season. He’s thrown for just two touchdowns in his team’s latest two losses but can easily turn games around with big plays when his number is called.
Notre Dame vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Arkansas kicked off 2025 by posting at least 52 points in back-to-back games, but its scoring production has waned against more capable opponents. Ole Miss and Memphis were big steps up from Alabama A&M and Arkansas State. Notre Dame could be the Razorbacks’ toughest test yet.
The Fighting Irish have been far from their best on defense this season, but they have done a great job limiting quarterbacks. Opposing starting quarterbacks are averaging less than 20.0 rushing yards per game against Notre Dame so far this season and taking away one of Green’s biggest weapons could tip the scales in favor of the visitors.
Arkansas has only beaten one ranked team since 2007. Notre Dame can get back to .500 with a convincing win this weekend.
PICK: Notre Dame -4.5 (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
