Razorbacks’ Aloy, Wood emerge as top MLB draft prospects for draft
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was interesting Wednesday morning to see a pair of Arkansas players in ESPN's mock draft projections for the first round of the MLB Draft.
The draft will be held July 13-14. Seeing shortstop Wehiwa Aloy and right-handed pitcher Gage Wood both projected as early-round picks probably wasn't that much of a surprise to Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn.
Wehiwa Aloy’s journey to the top of MLB Draft boards has been seen the last couple of years.
After transferring from Sacramento State, where he posted a .376/.427/.662 slash line as a freshman, Aloy faced a tougher SEC schedule in his sophomore season at Arkansas, batting .270 with 14 home runs in 60 games.
This year Aloy has taken his game to another level, slashing .364/.450/.687 with 17 home runs and 16 doubles through 52 games.
Aloy’s offensive profile is defined by his “thunderous bat speed” and plus power, which he’s demonstrated with both wood and metal bats. Scouts have been particularly impressed by his ability to drive the ball to all fields and his knack for punishing mistakes over the plate.
“He’s pretty aggressive and has the power potential to make pitchers pay for missing their location with heat,” noted a recent scouting report.
Defensively, Aloy has made significant strides.
Once considered an above-average athlete with raw actions at shortstop, he’s become more comfortable at the position, with improved footwork and an internal clock that has caught the attention of evaluators.
“His actions and internal clock have only improved since last season, and he has become far more comfortable at the position,” Baseball America reported.
Despite his strengths, Aloy’s swing-and-miss tendencies have raised some questions among scouts.
His career strikeout rate hovers around 19 percent, and his contact rate on pitches in the strike zone (Z-contact) will be a key area for further development.
However, his overall production and athleticism make him a likely first-round selection, with the San Francisco Giants projected to select him at No. 13 in ESPN’s latest mock draft.
While Aloy anchors the infield, right-hander Gage Wood has emerged as one of the SEC’s most intriguing pitching prospects.
Wood has been a reliable reliever for the Razorbacks, posting a 5-2 record with a 4.61 ERA and a 56/8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 2024.
His command has shown “massive improvement” since his freshman year, and his performance in the Cape Cod League last summer. He dominated with his fastball/slider combo, suggesting he could be in for a breakout junior campaign.
Wood’s fastball sits in the mid-90s and generates plenty of swings and misses, while his slider provides a sharp secondary offering. He also mixes in a splitter and changeup, giving him a some variety.
If Wood transitions successfully into a starting role in 2025, he could see his draft stock soar, much like Cade Horton did in 2022.
ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projects Wood as a potential first-rounder, with the Chicago Cubs selecting him at No. 17.
“Wood is a hot name because of his huge stuff, but he has started only 10 games in college. Some scouts think that if he can make a number of starts for Arkansas this postseason, he could have a rise like Cade Horton,” McDaniel wrote.
The Razorbacks are one of just three college programs with multiple players ranked in the Top 50 MLB Draft prospects for 2025 alongside Florida State and Tennessee. Outfielder Charles Davalan also appears in the Top 50, further highlighting the depth of talent in Fayetteville.
Arkansas’ ability to recruit and develop elite players is reflected in its recent signing class, ranked fourth nationally by Perfect Game.
“This is a talented and ultra-competitive group of athletes that is hardworking and passionate about winning and development,” said recruiting coordinator Matt Thompson.
