Razorbacks blitz Creighton for four more homers; advance to Super Regional
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hit four homers to sweep the Fayetteville Regional and eliminate Creighton 8-3 and advance to the Super Regional for the first time since 2022.
Right fielder Logan Maxwell led the way with two of the four homers, including a two-run shot just three batters into the game to give the Razorbacks an early 2-0 lead.
The homers came from all over in the order. Center fielder Justin Thomas provided the big shot out of the No. 9 spot in the order, a three-run shot to left-center to make it 5-0 in the second inning.
In the three games across the regional, Arkansas got at least one homer from every spot in the order except for the No. 1, No. 7 and No. 8 spot.
Catcher Ryder Helfrick homered for the third time in two days to extend the lead to 6-0 in the third.
The Razorbacks used the duo of Gage Wood and Gabe Gaeckle to combine for 20 strikeouts. Wood set a new career high with 13 punchouts in six innings.
Wood used his fastball to great effect as the Creighton players struggled to catch up to velocity for the second straight day against the Razorbacks. His fastball routinely sat at 97 miles an hour,
The only blip on the radar was a string of three batters in the fourth. After starting the frame with two strikeouts, Tommy Deters bounced a five-hopper up the middle.
Will MacLean got hit with a 1-1 pitch to give Creighton its first runner in scoring position. Shortstop Ben North then cut the lead in half from 6-0 to 6-3 with one swing.
Wood rebounded by retiring the final seven batters he faced, including four more strikeouts.
Gaeckle picked up right where Wood left off. He retired the first eight he faced and didn't allow a baserunner until two outs in the ninth.
It was only fitting that the game ended on a three-pitch strikeout to punch Arkansas' ticket back to the Supers against North, the one guy that managed to blemish the Hogs.
Arkansas now awaits the winner of Tennessee and Wake Forest in the Super Regional in a decisive game seven in the Knoxville Regional. The winner will get sent to Fayetteville for a best-of three series with a spot to the College World Series on the line.
NEWS AND NOTES:
Creighton Rides Off into the Sunset:
Ed Servais completes a 37-year career as a college head coach. He has been the skipper at Creighton since 2004, taking the Bluejays to the regionals six different times.
Current assistant and coach in waiting, Mark Kingston will take over at Creighton in 2026. He was the former head coach at South Carolina from 2018-24 before being replaced by Paul Mainieri.
Arkansas Survives Carnage Around Them:
Five of the 16 teams that hosted regional have already been eliminated from the tournament including the No. 1 overall seed Vanderbilt after being eliminated by Wright State.
Five more regional hosts have a loss and are on the brink of elimination