Razorbacks Land One of Nation's Top Portal Bats as Portal Class Surges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While there was some concern early on that Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn and his staff were losing ground on the portal, the Razorbacks have now landed several highly regard transfers over the past couple of days.

One key addition is Kansas State outfielder AJ Evasco, who was a standout two-way star for the Wildcats over the past two seasons. At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, he finished No. 2 on his team with a .348 batting average, eight home runs, 10 doubles, four triples and 51 RBIs in 2026.

He started all 52 games he played out of 57 total, playing mostly right field with 41 starts, eight starts as a designated hitter and another three games started at first base. That level of versatility speaks to the type of team-first player he is and how good of a fit he could potentially be at Arkansas.

Former Kansas State right fielder AJ Evasco | Kansas State Athletic

Evasco was walked just 19 times on the season and only struck out 30 times which speaks to his consistency and mindset at the plate. Out of eight Wildcats to appear in at least 46 games, the Lincoln, (Neb.) native touted the team's third-highest on base percentage (OBP).

Across two seasons in Manhattan, Evasco has been named D1Baseball Freshman All-American (2025), Big 12 All-Freshman Team (2025) and Big 12 Newcomer of the Week. He followed that up with a stellar sophomore season in Manhattan.

What Evasco Brings to Arkansas

Evasco's addition continues a trend in Arkansas' portal strategy this offseason in an attempt to return to Omaha. Instead of recruiting for power, Van Horn and his coaching staff are targeting experienced players who have shown a history of getting on base with timely hitting, solid defense and previous all-conference performers.

Although each of these additions have proven to be methodical with their plate appearances, they could all potentially grow into powerhouses under hitting coach Nate Thompson.

The combination of size, speed and proven production at different positions from transfers such as Bryce, Maginnis, Allen and Evasco provides optimism upon their arrivals in Fayetteville. Many of them have served as everyday starters at their previous stops which gives the Razorbacks the needed experience to help soften the blow of replacing several key contributors from this season.

Former Kansas State right fielder AJ Evasco runs to first base during regular season game | Kansas State Athletic

There were several key stretches in the season where Arkansas struggled to maintain consistency in the lineup. Whether it was pitching matchups or guys looking for the long ball, it's very obvious what Van Horn wants out of next year's team.

Evasco understands how to put the ball in play throughout the game to get the most out of his plate appearances. His ability to generate offense at the drop of a hat instead of relying solely on power makes him a very intriguing option in the lineup next season.

At 6-foot-6, he also brings a physical presence to the middle of the lineup that could make him an immediate candidate for an everyday role at right field, or take a night off from the field and contribute at the designated hitter spot.

Hogs Far From Done

Van Horn appears focused on an overhaul of his roster for next season with a rebuilt pitching staff and several options in the field. Evasco is obviously one of the top portal prospects, ranking No. 10 overall upon his Tuesday commitment, according to On3.

His ability to still hit with power hitter and produce defensively with a stellar 0.987 fielding percentage is why he projects to one day be an MLB Draft prospect following his time at the collegiate level.

The Razorbacks have quietly assembled on the best portal classes in the country and could potentially get better as the week goes on.

If Evasco's success against quality Big 12 competition translates to the weekly grind against SEC competition, Arkansas will potentially gain one of the best pro-ready transfers in the country.

Evasco, along with transfer additions such as Dawson Bryce and Wills Maginnis can push Arkansas to not only the top portal class of the offseason, but it's home away from home in Omaha this time next year.

Razorbacks 2026 Transfer Portal Class

RHP Luke Neiswonger, Central Michigan

OF Zeb Allen , Central Arkansas

RHP Brayden Krenzel, Tennessee

LHP Ridge Harvey, Belmont

OF AJ Evasco, Kansas State

3B Dawson Bryce, Charlotte

3B Wills Maginnis, Georgia State

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