Arkansas Adds Former All NEC Infielder Out of the Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Razorbacks have added another infielder as Farleigh Dickinson transfer Johnny Gomez announced his commitment to the team earlier today.

As a sophomore, Gomez led the Knights last season with a .376 batting average and scored 78 runs, setting a new single-season record for Fairleigh Dickinson. He appeared in 53 games and recorded a total of 82 hits, including 10 home runs and 51 RBIs.

After a standout 2025 season with the Knights, Gomez secured his place on the All NEC first team and was also a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation’s best shortstop.

Gomez finished the regular season ranked third nationally, scoring 75 runs in 49 games with the Knights. The standout shortstop also had an impressive streak during the 2025 season, during which he scored a run in 16 consecutive games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Gomez, who was initially committed to Stetson University, has decided to re-enter the transfer portal following a recent change in the coaching staff. Former head coach Steve Trimper resigned on July 15 after a decade with the Stetson Hatters.

As a late addition to the transfer portal, Gomez is expected to join the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville as a potential Day 1 starter. He had an impressive 2025 season with the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, helping lead the team to the NEC conference championship, although they ultimately lost to the Long Island Sharks.

Farleigh Dickinson Shortstop Johnny Gomez taking at-bat against Stonehill | FDU Baseball on X

Coach Dave Van Horn and his staff are actively pursuing new talent through the transfer portal after losing three of their commits to the MLB Draft earlier this month.

Following a disappointing conclusion to the 2026 season, in which the Razorbacks were eliminated in the Regional Finals by the Kansas Jayhawks, Van Horn's staff decided to focus immediately on enhancing their roster.

The team aims to make a strong push to return to Omaha and finally secure the elusive national championship that has thus far eluded them.

The 6-foot, 210 pound shortstop is ranked as the No. 177 overall transfer by 64 Analytics and is the fifth top-250 transfer recruit to commit to Arkansas.

Gomez is now the third shortstop to commit to the Razorbacks, joining former Tennessee Volunteer Manny Marin and Santa Clara shortstop Ben Cleary.

However, Cleary was initially committed to the Razorbacks before being drafted by the Cleveland Guardians. He has since signed with the Guardians and will begin his professional career rather than spend his senior season in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks.

Gomez, who joins a talented transfer class, is the latest of 10 transfer commits to the Razorbacks. He becomes the fifth infield transfer commit that Coach Van Horn will bring in for the 2026 season.

Arkansas Baseball Transfer Commits

Ridge Harvey, LHP (Belmont)

Manny Marin, SS (Tennessee)

Dawson Bryce, 3B (Charlotte)

AJ Evasco, OF (Kansas State)

Nolan Traeger, C (TCU)

Connor Udland, RHP (Houston)

Luke Neiswonger, RHP (Central Michigan)

Brayden Krenzel, RHP (Tennessee)

Johnny Gomez, SS (Farleigh Dickinson)

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