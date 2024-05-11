Role Reversal Gives Razorbacks Life Moving Forward
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Hagen Smith was awful, by his standards anyway. He only lasted five innings and struck out 11 and allowed three runs, skyrocketing his season ERA to 1.66.
"I just think that It’s funny you ask," catcher Hudson White said. "He had five innings, 11 strikeouts, still a great outing. He threw the ball well. His stuff was really good. You just can't be perfect every time."
The offense couldn't stick to its tried and true formula, get a near-perfect outing from its bona-fide ace while finding a way to scratch across a run or two, like they had done against Auburn, Alabama, Florida and South Carolina, all low scoring games decided by two runs or fewer largely due to Smith's dominance.
Hunter Hines roped a game-tying, bases-clearing double into right field corner after Arkansas had scored three runs, tasking the offense to do something it's rarely had to do, come up with runs more than once with Smith on the mound.
The offense did just that as five of the nine starters got a hit. Jared Sprague-Lott and Wehiwa Aloy, hitting in the three and four spots in the order, went a combined 6-for-8, including Sprague-Lott's seventh homer of the year. He is now tied with Ben McLaughlin and Nolan Souza for third most on the team with seven.
"It was a big boost of confidence," White said. "I’m proud of the way we all swung it tonight. Hopefully this is a sign of what’s to come."
White also found his power stroke, homering for the second time in four games after breaking out of a 111 at-bat homerless streak.
It wasn't just against any pitcher. Khal Stephen came into the night with a 2.77 ERA in SEC play and had already gone at least seven innings against Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Auburn. However, Arkansas was able to tag him for four runs, including two homers
The Razorbacks have now shown the potential to win Friday night games with Plan B. As the opposing offenses get even tougher down the stretch, Arkansas' offense will be called upon to produce at levels that until last night, they had not shown to be capable.
"It was just a good win for our team on a night that honestly we didn’t play our best," coach Dave Van Horn said. "So, proud of our guys."
Arkansas looks to finish a clean sweep of SEC series at home with a win over Mississippi State 6 p.m. Saturday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
HOGS FEED:
• Mateos tasked with fixing biggest issue for Hogs from 2023
• Razorbacks survive back-and-forth affair with Mississippi State in Game 1
• Mateos details relationship with Petrino
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook