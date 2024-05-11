Razorbacks Survive Topsy-Turvy Affair Over Bulldogs, Remain Perfect in SEC Series-opener
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The pitcher-catcher combo of Hagen Smith and Hudson White carried No. 5 Arkansas to a 7-5 series-opening win over No. 14 Mississippi State.
"We’ve talked about this," coach Dave Van Horn said. "This was going to happen and we would have to step up offensively and I thought we did a really good job tonight offensively."
Trailing 5-4 entering the eighth and staring down the first loss of the season in a game started by Smith, the top of the order stepped up. After Wehiwa Aloy tied the game with his third single of the game, White broke the tie with a two-run single into left to make the score 7-5 leading into the ninth.
The final three outs didn't come easy. Will McEntire loaded the bases with no outs before Gage Wood came in and induced two popups and a strikeout from the bottom of the Mississippi State order stranding the winning run at first base.
White also had an impact early, catching an 11-strikeout performance from Smith, and also hitting his second home run in four games. The 408-foot, two-run homer gave Arkansas a 3-0 lead at the time.
"It was just a few adjustments in my swing," White said. "It's something that I’m kinda battling with all year. I finally felt like I turned that curve and it feels a lot better."
For the first two and a half batters of the game, it looked like Smith was in for a clunker. He walked the first two batters on full counts and fell behind the three-hole hitter Dakota Jordan 3-0. However, in typical Smith fashion, he fought back to strike out Jordan and get out of the inning with no damage.
After throwing 30 pitches in the first, he needed just 33 pitches to work through the next three frames, stranding two more runners in the third.
However, the Bulldogs struck quickly and got all three runs back after loading the bases against Smith in the fifth with two walks and a ground ball single. Hunter Hines flared a ball over first base into the right field corner to clear the bases with two outs.
Smith was able to get out of the inning with no further damage but was replaced by Christian Foutch after 94 pitches. It's the first time Smith allowed three runs in a start since the season opener against James Madison. He left the game 10 strikeouts away from tying Nick Schmidt for most in a Razorback career.
Bulldogs' starter Khal Stephen pitched through the seventh but allowed a go-ahead solo 421-foot bomb into the Hog Pen from Jared Sprague-Lott to restore a 4-3 lead.
The top of the eighth unraveled on Arkansas and Gabe Gaeckle without the benefit of a hit. A two-base error charged to first baseman Ben McLaughlin set the inning up. The Bulldogs tied the game after Gaeckle allowed the next three to reach on walks and a 0-2 hit by pitch. The Bulldogs then took the lead with a sac fly, before the offense came through in the bottom of the inning.
The series against Mississippi State continues Saturday 6 p.m. with Arkansas going for the series win. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
