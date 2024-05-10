Razorback Transfer Catcher's Importance Comes into Full Focus
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kendall Diggs, one of Arkansas' best hitters coming into the preseason, is fighting through injury again after re-aggravating his shoulder.
"It’s bothering him again," coach Dave Van Horn said Thursday. "We’re not sure if he’s going to start tomorrow or not. The pain’s starting to go away, and then he hits the wall again."
Diggs' batting average in SEC sits at .208 compared to .291 from a year ago. His slugging percentage is also down 120 points.
Diggs isn't to blame. His transformation from being one of Arkansas' most clutch hitters from a year ago to barely being able to keep his conference batting average over the Mendoza line has left the Razorbacks with a hole to fill.
That's where transfer catcher Hudson White was to come in. He was supposed to help lengthen the line-up with his elite on-base skills and sneaky power. He boasted a slash line of .296/.397/.550. Van Horn had so much confidence in him that White actually started the season opener in the lead-off spot with Peyton Stovall on the shelf injured.
After starting the season 5-for-14, including a homer on opening day, White hasn't been able to recapture that form. Five of his 10 doubles came in the first month of the season. After hitting the first homer of the Hogs' campaign, he went 111 at-bats before homering again against Kentucky. As a result, his slugging percentage dropped to .402 compared to .550 from a year ago.
There are signs, however, that White may be the best candidate to provide help to an offense in desperate need of a jolt. White finally ended the homerless streak Saturday with a 430-foot, no-doubt shot against Kentucky and followed that up with two singles in the series finale.
"It felt good," White said after breaking the homer drought. "It's been feeling good. I've been making a few adjustments and just trying to stick with my approach and put a good swing on it."
With the entire outfield seemingly unable to produce, Arkansas must look elsewhere in the line-up for production. For comparison, in 2023, the combo of Diggs, Jace Bohrofen, Tavian Josenberger and Jared Wegner slugged a combined .494 with 20 doubles and 19 homers. The 2024 combination of Diggs, Ty Wilmsmeyer, Will Edmunson, Ross Lovich and even Peyton Holt, who was moved into the outfield for extra production, are slugging a combined .326 with just six homers.
White is perhaps most poised for a breakout. He's already second on the team in SEC batting average at .303 and looks to rediscover his power stroke and his on-base prowess just in time to make one final push through the SEC slate and beyond.
The Razorbacks will kick off its final regular season home series against No.14 Mississippi State 6:30 p.m. Friday. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
HOGS FEED:
• Razorback basketball coach needs for true Razorback moment
• Calipari's new approach may be a little more scaled down
• Arkansas' sustained success may involve more of a mental approach
• Subscribe and follow us on YouTube
• Follow allHOGS on X and Facebook