Texas coach calls Arkansas fans 'awesome' and Hogs agree
Cam Kozeal was inspired by Arkansas fans early Thursday morning and sent them into a frenzy last night.
Rabid Razorback rooters caught Kozeal's eye long before most folks went to work Thursday as fans staked claims to secure the first-come general admission space in the Hog Pen.
For the uninformed, the Hog Pen is the renowned area for rowdy fans just behind the Arkansas bullpen and left-field wall. Fans bring chairs, coolers, food and drink, and hard-to-match enthusiasm to Baum-Walker Stadium.
"I went to class (Thursday) morning, and I was driving at 7:30 and there (were) tents lined outside of the Hog Pen," Kozeal said. "A lot of, lot of great fans, and a fun, fun atmosphere to play in, for sure."
Less than 12 hours after seeing faithful fans lined up, the Razorbacks' second baseman launched a towering 411-foot home run — his 11th of the season — to give the home team a five-run lead in the third inning.
The Hog dominated from start to finish and sent the 'Horns to their hotel with a 9-0 beatdown, a rare occurrence for the nation's No. 1 team.
Thanks largely to starting pitcher Zach Root's eight-inning masterpiece -- he allowed only two singles and two walks -- the Hogs improved their home record to a sparkling 28-3.
Most satisfying to Arkansas fans was it came at the expense of the hated team from Austin, a former rival in all sports -- and especially baseball -- dating back to the schools' showdowns during their Southwest Conference days.
"Certainly the rivalry has been going on between Texas and Arkansas for a long time," said Texas coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Schlossnagle bemoaned the head-scratching omission by SEC decision makers to have the Hogs and 'Horns meet every season. Instead, the Hogs were given yearly series with Missouri and Ole Miss.
It'll help the Hogs' record to play Mizzou — not a national contender — instead of Texas but the ones who lose out are fans, a national TV audience, and the SEC itself.
"The fact that it’s going back to a conference series is awesome," Schlossnagle said. "It stinks that we don’t get to do it every year because I think that’d be better for the league."
Schlossnagle, who previously coached TCU and Texas A&M, has experienced many games at Baum-Walker, one of the best venues in college baseball.
"This place is awesome, fans are awesome," Schlossnagle said after Thursday's loss. "It feels like a (St. Louis) Cardinal game to me.
"Super professional fans, great game presentation. Beautiful stadium, beautiful playing surface. You see why it's one of the top programs in the country."
Root also gained inspiration from Arkansas fans, especially his Hog Pen pals sat just above where the bullpen where he went through his pregame warmup routine.
"I was warming up," Root said, "and coach (Matt) Hobbs came up to me and said, 'If you can't get up for this game, for this game, then I can't really help you out there.'
"It's not every day you're going to pitch in front of (10,000-plus) fans. Not a lot of schools they hate more than Texas. So, it was probably one of the funnest games I've been a part of."
Hobbs had also challenged Root to go deep into the game and set up the Hogs' rested bullpen to make a difference in the series' last two games.
"Hobbs came up to me (Wednesday) and said that the fans don't buy tickets to come watch me go four innings," Root said. "So, I kind of took that to heart and went out there and doubled that."
Kozeal said he became aware of the heated Hogs-'Horns rivalry when the burnt orange boys invaded Fayetteville for a gridiron match.
"I learned about it in the fall when Texas was here playing Arkansas in football," Kozeal said. "You just felt the vibe throughout Fayetteville.
"This is a big deal and we don’t like those guys. That kind of carried over to tonight and it’s a very fun atmosphere to play in."
Game two is scheduled tonight at 7 p.m. The SEC Network will televise.