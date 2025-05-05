'Thunderbolts' provides perfect end to weekend in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There aren't many perfect weekends when it comes to the life of Arkansas fans, but this past weekend worked out about as well as could possibly be.
Not only did the Razorbacks sweep No. 1 Texas in Baum-Walker Stadium, but the series ended Saturday afternoon, leaving that evening and all day Sunday to do whatever. For the large contingent in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, that meant watching a historic Game 7 comeback by the Dallas Stars to take the opening NHL playoff series over the Colorado Avalanche.
However, for the vast majority of the fan base whose lives aren't tainted by realizing hockey actually exists, it was an opportunity to get out, grab a nice meal, and check out the beginning of blockbuster season at the movie theaters.
The past few years have been an up and down roller coaster of hit or miss from studios as they navigated the production fallout from COVID and various strikes that followed. However, the first summer of movies to not be affected by these disruptions has arrived, and boy is it painfully obvious how big of a difference it makes.
The opening of Marvel's "Thunderbolts" landed squarely in the viewing window created by the unique schedule of the Texas series, and while a lot of Arkansas fans have been a bit disgruntled with the franchise as of late, this entry is a return to everything that once kept theaters packed out with Razorback hoodies and hats.
Gone is the reliance on CGI and over the top action sequences to cover up disjointed writing and inconsistent character development. No trips to strange worlds in space or colorful aliens here.
Instead, Marvel returns to a grounded lifestyle that made movies like "Iron Man", "Captain America: The First Avenger", "Ant Man" and "Spiderman: Homecoming" flicks that everyday movie patrons could appreciate. Also, as lead character Yelena Bolova, sister of Natasha Romanov (aka Black Widow) says, "So none of us can fly? We all just punch and shoot?"
That's right. The initial group of discarded lost souls who come together to form the "Thunderbolts*" in this movie are as close to normal people with relatable normal problems as possible.
No lasers shooting out of anyone's hands, no glowing eyes of nightmare witches, nor personality switching gods. Just a Congressman in the form of former Winter Soldier Bucky Barnes, and his misfits bent on revenge against the witty, often misguided head of the CIA, and if they accidentally save the world along the way, then so be it.
What ensues is a hilarious, yet often heart tugging tale of Yelena, Ghost, Red Guardian and U.S. Agent, a former official Captain America for a few days before Sam Wilson took the mantle over. They are each broken in their own way.
Yet, it's this brokenness that allows them to reluctantly fit together to form the perfect team as outsiders learn how to belong to something bigger than themselves. Along the way they discover Bob, a man with severe mental issues who was experimented upon at the direction of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who is trying to avoid impeachment from her head CIA position by systematically wiping out all evidence that she tried to create her own super soldier program akin to the one that turned Steve Rogers into Captain America.
Rather than relying on clunky dialogue to catch up those who didn't watch "Black Widow" or keep up with multiple TV series on Disney Plus, the directors lean upon insults and bickering, along with Bob's ability to send people back into their worst memories by touching them to fill in the gaps and develop characters. It's a smooth, natural approach that is greatly appreciated.
The sets are real rather than utilizing the infamous blue void that has become such a heavy staple in recent Marvel movies. Also, the acting is spot on, something that has become a bit of a lost art in the super hero realm lately.
Florence Pugh brings depth and realness to Yelena that helps the audience easily connect to the darkness and despair she is facing as a character. It's one of only a few times in comic book movies that someone's performance deserves award consideration.
However, knowing Arkansas fans, those who aren't up to speed on Red Guardian are going to enjoy every moment he's on screen and leave wanting more. David Harbour's larger than life performance that he generates as the former Russian counterpart to Captain America who adapted to an American perspective on capitalism and fame during his time in Ohio as a spy will bring endless energy and laughs.
By the time this one is over, fans will want to rush out and find a Wheaties box just to see if the Red Guardian truly has realized his ultimate dream.
So for the Arkansas fans who weren't part of generating $162 million in the film's opening weekend, find the time to go see it. For the first time in forever, Marvel has made something the Hogs faithful may even want to see multiple times to experience it with as many friends and family as possible.
It was the perfect punctuation to a perfect weekend for Razorbacks fans this past weekend. It can do the same this weekend or even serve as a pick-me-up if things don't go well following the Thursday-Saturday afternoon series with Tennessee.