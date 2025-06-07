Vitello, Van Horn trying to keep Tennessee, Arkansas series about game on field
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas against Tennessee is billed as the super regional of the weekend.
The top two statistical offenses are pitted against each other. Both teams have crossed the 120 homer mark, the only two teams to do so.
Two of the three Golden Spikes Award finalists in Liam Doyle and Wehiwa Aloy will be face each other in the most anticipated hitter-pitcher match-up.
For the players and coaches on the front lines playing the game, they're trying not to let the magnitude of the situation get to them.
"I don't think it's anything you know in our hands that we can do about," Tennessee center fielder Hunter Ensley said. "You see it if you're an Arkansas or Tennessee fan or even a college baseball fan. You're gonna hear about it and see it. It's gonna be a fun series."
Arkansas holds home field advantage where the Razorbacks are 35-4. If there's anyone who knows the spirit of Baum-Walker it's Tennessee coach Tony VItello, who coached under Van Horn with the Hogs from 2014-17.
"It's incredibly unique when you take the whole country into account," Vitello said. "Then it's unique within the conference, which that's a lot to say. From my experience, and I wasn't here last weekend, but I would bank on it, it changes in the postseason."
The eyes of college baseball fall on this series. It's the only series with both of the first two games on ESPN.
The network has sent its top team of play-by-play broadcaster Tom Hart along with color analysts Chris Burke and Kyle Peterson. It has all the hallmarks to advance college baseball to the next level in popularity.
"There's been this chatter building that's growing our sport," Vitello said. "When you've got a legendary coach and a legendary environment and then two teams from a very tough league that I don't know if star power is the word, but like you've had in Omaha with [former LSU star pitcher Paul] Skenes and stuff. There's some star power there and it makes it fun to talk about."
For the Razorbacks, they are trying to treat it like any other series and avoid the chatter.
"That’s been all of the SEC series," left fielder Charles Davalan said. "It’s going to be fun. Good team. That’s the first time we’ve heard about [the TV time slots], so it doesn’t really matter."
Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn is trying to keep all his players as calm as they can given the situation. It's something that has repeatedly been mentioned in the six days between games from the regional to the super regional.
"After the [regional] game we talked about it as a staff," Van Horn said. "Then we talked about it with the team, each practice, maybe just a little bit. Maybe mention it again today, make sure you got everything taken care of, so you can sleep good and not worrying about this or that. Just focusing on the game and not what people are saying."
Arkansas and Tennessee will begin the much anticipated series on ESPN 4 p.m. Saturday.