What's the latest on Arkansas, Alex Golesh stand off?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There was a report Tuesday morning from 103.7 The Buzz's Trey Schapp that Arkansas and USF coach Alex Golesh had come to terms for him to become the school's next football coach.
Whether his post on X comes to fruition, things have progressed between the Razorbacks and Golesh enough that some kind of agreement is expected to be in place by this weekend.
Multiple sources have confirmed to Arkansas Razorbacks on SI Tuesday that things were "trending towards being done." However, there was no timeline for an official announcement or deal in place.
There was some discourse from the South Florida side of things about Golesh's candidacy from several reporters in Tampa. One former sports anchor in the area seems intent that the Bulls' third-year coach won't make a decision until the weekend as multiple schools are likely in the mix.
It's possible an announcement came out earlier than anticipated as national reporters such as CBS Sports' John Talty tried to extinguish flames in case negotiations go south.
Whether he's already made a final decision, it certainly feels like Arkansas is in a good position to finalize things. The statement from USF CEO Rob Higgins even went as far to verify reports of Golesh's interest in other jobs, but the focus is on finishing the season on the right foot.
The Bulls still have a mathematical shot to reach the American Conference championship game, but need a bit of help to get there. Navy has to lose at Memphis, Temple must upset North Texas, East Carolina falls at Florida Atlantic and Tulane falls short against one-win Charlotte.
With so much left to play for, Golesh's camp is trying to avoid the distraction with noise surrounding the program, which is nearly impossible for regarded Group of Five conference coaches.
What's the hold up?
One source has maintained that both Arkansas and Golesh remain in negotiations when it comes to exactly what type of budget he'll have to work with once hired.
The Razorbacks have been toward the bottom of the SEC in recent years for program funding as athletics director Hunter Yurachek admitted earlier this fall at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.
“I believe we’re set up to win a national championship in men’s basketball moving forward,” Yurachek said in September. “We know we’re set up to win a national championship in baseball moving forward and I think we’re set up in several other sports to win a national championship.
“Football, where we are right now, we’re not set up to win a national championship. I’ll just be brutally honest with that. But I think we’re set up to compete really well in the Southeastern Conference, especially now with the new revenue sharing model.”
During a press conference following the termination of former coach Sam Pittman, Yurachek mentioned the next coach will have the resources available the predecessor didn't. That alone may be a negotiation tactic on Golesh's side he can use to make sure a strong budget for his tenure is in place.
As negotiations wind down, Arkansas has already told other candidates such as Memphis' Ryan Silverfield they are no longer being considered for the position, according to Football Scoop.
Golesh Profile
His career includes roles alongside several prominent coaches such as Jim Tressel, Mike Gundy, Tim Beckman, Matt Campbell and Josh Heupel. With the Volunteers, he helped engineer Tennessee’s resurgence through a tempo-driven system that ranked among the nation’s most efficient attacks.
Although he wasn't the play caller during Tennessee's run in 2022, he was instrumental as offensive coordinator and developer of quarterback Hendon Hooker while the Volunteers won 11 games with a victory over Clemson in the Orange Bowl.
During his first season at the helm of South Florida in 2023, Golesh took a program that finished 1–11 the year before and improved it to 7–6, one of the strongest turnarounds in the American Conference history.
USF does have a pair of victories over Top 25 opponents this season against Boise State and Florida, but neither team held up its end of the deal as impressive victories two months later. The Bulls are also North Texas' lone blemish on its resume, notching a dominant 63-36 road victory last month.
Though the Bulls fell out of playoff contention after a loss at Memphis, Golesh has performed an impressive turnaround in Tampa Bay. Should he be hired as the next Razorbacks coach, the program will be left in much better shape than when he inherited ahead of the 2023 season.
RECORD: 22-15 overall (13-10), 2025: 7-3 (4-2)