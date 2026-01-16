Arkansas adds transfer safety John Howse IV as portal numbers keep climbing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There’s roster churn, and then there’s whatever Arkansas has been doing lately.

The Razorbacks dipped back into the transfer portal Friday and came out with another defensive back, landing safety John Howse IV, a former SEC player who most recently spent his time at Middle Tennessee State.

That makes three defensive backs added in short order and pushes the Hogs’ overall transfer count north of three dozen. If it feels like the roster is being rebuilt all at once, that’s because it pretty much is.

Howse arrives in Fayetteville with one year of eligibility left, bringing experience from two different levels of college football and a stat line that suggests he’s seen enough snaps to know what’s coming next.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pound safety played all 12 games last season for Middle Tennessee State, recording 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He also logged a team-high 688 defensive snaps, which usually means a coaching staff trusted him to be in the right place more often than not.

Before his stop in Conference USA, Howse began his career at Vanderbilt, giving him a previous taste of SEC football. Arkansas will gladly take any defensive back who already knows how fast Saturdays can get in this league.

The Razorbacks’ secondary has been a focal point throughout the portal cycle, and Howse’s commitment fits a clear pattern.

The Hogs have prioritized experience, versatility and bodies — lots of bodies — as the roster takes shape for the upcoming season.

And yes, that number matters. Howse became the 37th transfer addition since the portal opened, a figure that sounds less like roster management and more like inventory control.

Defensive back additions continue for Razorbacks

Howse wasn’t the only move of the day, but his commitment underscored where Arkansas has been shopping most aggressively.

Defensive backs have been rolling into Fayetteville at a steady pace, with Howse marking the third such addition on Friday alone.

That kind of volume doesn’t happen by accident. The Razorbacks have clearly identified the secondary as an area needing both immediate help and long-term competition.

The Hogs have leaned heavily on the portal to address those needs, adding players with starting experience and different skill sets.

Howse brings safety depth, something that can quickly become valuable once the SEC schedule starts thinning rosters the old-fashioned way.

The former Middle Tennessee State standout isn’t being brought in to watch from the sideline. With his snap count and production, Arkansas expects him to compete right away.

That competition will define spring practices and fall camp, where the Razorbacks’ reworked defensive backfield will try to sort itself out before the games start counting.

If nothing else, the Hogs are ensuring they won’t be short on options.

Arkansas keeps stacking portal numbers

It’s impossible to discuss Howse’s commitment without zooming out for some context.

Arkansas has been one of the busiest teams in the country during this transfer cycle, adding players at nearly every position group.

Friday alone featured multiple portal wins, with Howse joining an already long list of newcomers. Offensive linemen, linebackers, receivers and now defensive backs have all been added in waves.

That volume suggests urgency. It also suggests a Razorbacks staff that’s comfortable reshaping the roster quickly, even if it means a learning curve once everyone arrives.

For the Hogs, the portal hasn’t been about splashy headlines or five-star hype. It’s been about plugging holes, creating depth and giving the staff choices it didn’t have before.

Howse fits neatly into that approach. He’s experienced, productive and already familiar with SEC football, even if his most recent reps came elsewhere.

That kind of résumé doesn’t guarantee playing time, but it does guarantee opportunity.

New Mexico State running back Seth McGowan (1) carries the ball as he rolls away from Middle Tennessee safety John Howse’s IV (31) tackle during the season final home football game for Middle Tennessee. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Razorbacks bet on experience over flash

Arkansas fans looking for instant stars might have to adjust expectations. The portal strategy so far has leaned more toward experience than flash, more toward reliability than hype.

Howse’s career path reflects that. He’s played, he’s transferred, he’s played some more. He’s been around long enough to understand what’s required, especially on defense.

For the Razorbacks, that matters. Secondary play often comes down to recognition and positioning, not just speed or size.

Adding another safety with real game reps gives the Hogs flexibility. It also gives the coaching staff insurance against injuries, inconsistency or simply the grind of an SEC season.

Whether Howse ends up starting or rotating, his presence changes the room.

And in a portal cycle where Arkansas has essentially rebuilt its roster piece by piece, that might be the whole point.

