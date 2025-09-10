Arkansas' defense braces for Ole Miss offense in SEC opener Saturday night
OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas’ defense will face its first Southeastern Conference test Saturday against Ole Miss, which features the league’s leading rusher and one of its most explosive receivers.
The Razorbacks opened the season with wins over Alabama A&M and Arkansas State, allowing limited total yardage but giving up several big plays.
Both opponents connected on long gains through the air and on the ground, raising questions about how the defense will respond against an Ole Miss offense averaging more than 40 points per game.
Simmons’ health remains key storyline
Ole Miss sophomore quarterback Austin Simmons is expected to play after leaving last week’s win at Kentucky with a right leg injury. Simmons returned in the second half and led three scoring drives, though his mobility remains uncertain.
Head coach Lane Kiffin said this week Simmons should be available.
“He was able to go back in. They taped it up and he was cleared to go back in,” Kiffin said. “I would expect he will be fine.”
Simmons has thrown for more than 500 yards in the Rebels’ first two games, adding three rushing touchdowns. His ability to extend plays is considered a central part of Ole Miss’ offensive identity.
Rebels bring balance on offense
Running back Kewan Lacy leads the SEC in rushing with consecutive 100-yard performances. The sophomore has averaged more than six yards per carry, giving Ole Miss a consistent option between the tackles.
Wide receiver Harrison Wallace III has also topped 100 yards in both contests and is averaging over 25 yards per catch. His ability to stretch defenses vertically has complemented Lacy’s work on the ground.
Sophomore Ayden Williams has provided a secondary option with 10 receptions through two games.
“They make you defend every blade of grass,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. “We have to be sound in our assignments.”
Arkansas secondary faces challenge
Defensive lineman Phillip Lee and linebacker Xavian Sorey Jr. have led Arkansas’ front seven. Lee has two sacks through the first two games, and Sorey has emerged as the team’s top tackler.
The secondary, anchored by cornerbacks Dwight McGlothern and Lorando Johnson, will be tested by Wallace and Williams in space. Safety Hudson Clark said the Razorbacks cannot afford to start slowly in Oxford.
“Last year, we got off to a slow start here,” Clark said. “That’s something we can’t do in this league. It’s about discipline and staying locked in every snap.”
Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 63-31 in Oxford last season, piling up more than 500 yards of offense. In the past five meetings between the programs, four have been decided by double digits, with Ole Miss winning three.
Explosiveness on both sides
Arkansas’ offense, led by quarterback Taylen Green, has produced more than 50 points per game and ranks among the nation’s leaders in explosive plays. But the defense has allowed five plays of 30 or more yards in the first two contests, something Pittman acknowledged must change.
“You can’t give up chunk plays in this league and expect to win,” Pittman said. “We’ve got to limit the damage and get off the field.”
National metrics reflect the concern. Ole Miss ranks second nationally in plays of 20 or more yards, while Arkansas is just outside the top ten offensively. Betting markets list Ole Miss as a 7½-point favorite, with the game projected as one of the highest-scoring of the weekend.
History in Oxford
Arkansas leads the all-time series 38-30-1, but Ole Miss has won the last two meetings. The Rebels scored 52 points in a 2023 victory in Fayetteville before last year’s 63-31 result.
For Arkansas, Saturday’s game represents an opportunity to prove its defense can compete with one of the SEC’s most balanced attacks. For Ole Miss, the contest offers a chance to maintain offensive momentum despite lingering concerns about Simmons’ health.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The game will be televised by ESPN.
Three key takeaways
• Arkansas’ defense has not yet faced SEC competition and has allowed explosive plays against non-conference opponents.
• Ole Miss features the SEC’s leading rusher in Kewan Lacy and a vertical receiving threat in Harrison Wallace III.
• Quarterback Austin Simmons’ availability will influence the Rebels’ offensive approach against the Razorbacks.