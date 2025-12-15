College Football National Championship Odds: Ohio State Rises as Favorite to Win CFB Playoff
The College Football Playoff is upon us!
On Friday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide will kick off this year's playoff against the Oklahoma Sooners, but neither of those teams is in the top half in the odds to win it all.
In this 12-team playoff, there are five squads with shorter than 10/1 odds to win it all, led by the Ohio State Buckeyes (+190), who have the No. 2 seed. Even though Ohio State lost to Indiana in the Big Ten title game, the Hoosiers (+320) are comfortably in second in the odds to win the National Championship.
Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are looking to win a second national title in a row, and oddsmakers appear to be buying them ahead of kickoff of the first playoff games this week. Ohio State was +220 to win the National Championship last week, but it has moved all the way to +190 as of Monday, Dec. 15.
Indiana has dropped from +290 to +320 in the process while the Georgia Bulldogs -- the SEC champion -- moved from +550 to +600. In the top five, no team's odds remain the same as they were last week.
The Oregon Ducks, who face No. 12 James Madison on Saturday, have moved from +750 to +800 to win the national title while the Texas Tech Red Raiders (the No. 4 seed) are up to +850 to win it all after sitting at +900 last week.
A lot could change in this picture depending upon the result of many of these first-round matchups, as they could set up a favorable side of the bracket for one of the top contenders. Ohio State, which was the No. 1 team all season until it lost to Indiana, will play the winner of Texas A&M vs. Miami in the quarterfinals.
Here's a complete look at the odds to win the National Championship before the first games of the playoff begin later on this week.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Ohio State: +190
- Indiana: +320
- Georgia: +600
- Oregon: +800
- Texas Tech: +850
- Texas A&M: +1800
- Ole Miss: +2200
- Alabama: +2500
- Miami (Florida): +2700
- Oklahoma: +5000
- James Madison: +75000
- Tulane: +75000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
