Had an amazing time with @RazorbackFB this weekend‼️‼️ Thank you for all the love shown to me and my family🐗 @CoachMateos @CoachSamPittman @CoachBPetrino @CoachSFountain @CoachSFogarty @Bsowders48 #woopigsooie #wps #razorbacks pic.twitter.com/jTV9dUOHIj