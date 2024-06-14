Arkansas Favorites to Land Top-150 Prospect
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eric Mateos has started to leave his mark with his recruitment of the offensive line. The Razorbacks now have two ‘crystal ball’ predictions for 4-star offensive tackle Connor Howes (6-6, 300 pounds).
Native of Saint Cloud, Florida, Howes is one of the best players at his position, according to On3’s recruiting ranking. He is ranked as the No. 130 prospect, No. 13 offensive tackle and No. 22 player in the state of Florida. Howes holds 16 offers including Arkansas, NC State, Ole Miss, Miami, Rutgers, UCF and Mississippi State.
He visited Fayetteville during a loaded official visit weekend when the Razorbacks hosted more than a dozen high profile prospects. Other targets that weekend included linebacker Tavion Wallace, defensive linemen Kevin Oatis and RyShawn Perry, cornerback Charles Bass, wide receiver Kelshaun Johnson and offensive linemen Kash Courtney and Austin Pay.
A commitment from Howes appears to be coming in the next week, according to 247sports’ Brian Dohm. Howes seems to already have a great relationship with new offensive line commit Kash Courtney. The Carthage, Texas native flipped his commitment from Baylor Arkansas Thursday afternoon.
Arkansas appears to be gaining steam on the recruiting trail with a string of notable commitments over the past month with more coming this summer. If Arkansas is able to add Howes, the Razorbacks would jump near the top-40 in the 2025 recruiting rankings, per 247sports Class Calculator.
The staff has a rich history of individual success landing very good talent at previous stops. If the Razorbacks can seal commitments from a few of its top targets, a return to winning football games is imperative to keep them onboard. Obviously, Pittman is known as an offensive line guru during his time as a line coach. Mateos has built his brand as a national juggernaut with multiple offensive lines considered for the Joe Moore Award. The latter intrigues prospects similar to Howes who are looking to make it to the NFL.
Fixing the offensive line has been a major topic this offseason. The combination of Pittman and Mateos are focused on improving a unit which gave up nearly four sacks per game in 2023. Use of the transfer portal bought Mateos some time to bring in a couple freshmen in Zuri Madison and Kobe Branham for development purposes.
Arkansas' Current 2025 Class
4-star QB Grayson Wilson
4-star WR Kamare Williams
3-star OT Blake Cherry
3-star ATH Quentin Murphy
3-star LB Jayden Shelton
3-star S Taijh Overton
3-star RB Markeylin Batton
3-star OL Kash Courtney
N/R K Evan Noel
Class Rank
247Sports: No. 50
On3: No. 33
Rivals: No. 48
