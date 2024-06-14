Feel Good Story Enough to Turnaround Hogs?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – There isn't much to get excited about for the Razorbacks' upcoming football season.
Buzz around the college world with Bobby Petrino's return to Arkansas as offensive coordinator has come and gone a few times this offseason already. It will likely make a comeback as the summer creeps to SEC Media Days just as storylines start to become stale.
Petrino has made a career as a miracle worker with college football offenses. He's proven on many occasions at Auburn, Louisville (twice), Arkansas, Western Kentucky, Missouri State and Texas A&M that he has the ultimate touch of sophistication.
This rebuild would be tough for any coach, especially considering 47% of the Hogs' roster is new to the program. The best of coaches build their careers off revitalization jobs and Petrino is one of those alpha types.
Attention to detail is often a cliche term for employers seeking new blood in the workplace. Petrino is one of the best in the business at dissecting opponents' weaknesses, drawing playmakers open and development at the quarterback position.
He'll need to tap into all his strengths to pull Arkansas from its 6-11 overall record, 2-9 (SEC) since the final five games of 2022. The transfer portal has given Petrino the chance to rebuild his offense much quicker than the olden days.
"It’s different now and it’s easier for the players," Petrino said. "You’ve got older kids that have already been through offenses, and, predominantly back then, everybody was a freshman. When you get guys with experience, even if it's from the portal, you start to learn the offense. It doesn’t take as long anymore."
One of the key additions to the roster is quarterback Taylen Green. The Boise State transfer seized command of the team after two years as a starter including a Mountain West Conference Championship last season.
He and Petrino are fairly familiar with each other after being recruited to Missouri State out of high school. Green ultimately chose the FBS route with the Broncos, but will now how the chance to see how explosive he could have been under Petrino now Arkansas.
"I could see him picturing the plays and the formations and everything in his mind and his ability to do that," Petrino said following the April 2 spring practice. "I’ve always felt that’s the one thing a quarterback has to be able to do. That’s how you get better on the sideline when you come off the field. That’s how you get better at halftime. I can say something to him and he can see it and understand what I’m talking about coverage-wise or route-wise. Then I just liked his motivation. He’s a very highly motivated young man. He spends more time in that building than anybody."
There's few known weapons at Green's disposal this season. Tight ends seem to be a bright spot headlined by Luke Hasz who can be a key contributor if he stays healthy. Ty Washington and former 4-star Shamar Easter can also be fixtures in the passing game.
Andrew Armstrong returns as Arkansas' leading receiver last season and a solid jump in production should be expected this fall. Redshirt sophomore Isaiah Sategna is quick as they come for wideouts with world class speed, but needs to prove himself a dependable option. For Arkansas to regain its footing in a expanded SEC, it must identify the studs.
"I don’t think it’s about plays,” Petrino said during his introductory press conference in November. “I don’t think it’s about what you do. I think it’s about how you use the players you have. How you get the ball to a Jarius Wright? Joe Adams? How you get the ball to Dennis Johnson and how you work the different situations of the game? What I love to do is utilize players, then be good at the situations of the game.”
