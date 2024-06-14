Van Horn Picks Up Transfer to Replenish Razorbacks' Outfield
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Baseball transfer portal season is in full swing and Arkansas has an entire outfield to replace. The Razorbacks picked up Charles Davalan from Florida Gulf Coast as the second transfer commit of the offseason.
An incoming sophomore originally from Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Davalan played 56 games in his freshman campaign and was named to the Atlantic Sun All-Freshman team. Davalan slashed .288/.413/.514 with 10 homers and 13 stolen bases. He has experience at both second base and right field, making 33 appearances in the infield and 29 in the outfield. He also was the team's primary lead-off hitter in 2024, something that Arkansas did not have, trying six players in the No.1 spot in the order.
He is eligible for the draft after the 2025 season because of his age, despite only being a sophomore.
Arkansas' starting outfield may be comprised entirely of transfer portal additions as the quartet of Kendall Diggs, Ty Wilmsmeyer, Peyton Holt, and Ross Lovich are all not expected to return. All four except Diggs are out of eligibility, and despite struggling down the stretch, Diggs is expected to sign with a team after he gets drafted.
Davalan will also join a list of 10 other Razorbacks in the Cape Cod League over the summer, including fellow Hog outfielder Jayson Jones. The full list of summer assignments can be found here.
HOGS FEED:
