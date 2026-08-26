Arkansas Football Updated Week One Starting Lineup Projection: Who's Rising, Falling?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Following the second scrimmage on Sunday, Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield announced that the two-deep depth chart, especially at key starter positions are still wide open.

He even hinted that some of the transfers he brought in who have been starters elsewhere could potentially not start here, and that would be a decision made by him.

"I think they have a general idea, but I I constantly want them to to feel like, hey, no, there's no true depth chart," Silverfield said. "There's been some guys that probably know, 'Hey, I'm probably starting here.'"

In a way, he seemed a bit aggravated that some of his more experienced players on his roster haven't lived up to their potential so far. That leaves several positions wide open at least from a perception standpoint inside the locker room.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Chris Marshall catches a pass in the team's first scrimmage of fall camp. | Arkansas Football, X

"We're still looking at some of the other wide receiver positions. I think we're solidified at the offensive line," Silverfield continued. "Some of the defensive linemen are are rotating more. So, we have some starters that need to get it in gear or they won't start game one and and that's okay.

"Some guys that have played a lot of college football may not be starters for game one. And that's my decision. [A decision] that [our coaching staff] will have to make if they're not ready to play."

* = Positions that have changed since previous depth chart story

**= Not announced as starters but running with 1s since spring

Offensive Starters

Quarterback: KJ Jackson*

Running Back: Braylen Russell, Sutton Smith**

Wide Receiver X: Chris Marshall**

Wide Receiver Z: CJ Brown**

Slot Receiver: Jamari Hawkins*

Tight End: Jaden Platt**

Left Tackle: Kavion Broussard**

Left Guard: Malachi Breland**

Center: Caden Kitler**

Right Guard: Kobe Branham**

Right Tackle: Bryant Williams**

For the most part, Arkansas' offensive line has been this group of five since the winter conditioning period, which bodes well for continuity moving forward.

The biggest development lately is third-year quartrback KJ Jackson being named starter this fall.

"I believe a quarterback, in order to have success, has to be really efficient in those things," Silverfield said on Sunday. "We thought KJ had the slight edge in that, and I think ultimately that's going to give us the best opportunity to have success moving forward."

Silverfield also mentioned that Chris Marshall and CJ Brown have separated themselves as the two best receivers of the bunch and should be named starters for Week One against North Alabama.

When it comes to the running back position, Braylen Russell and Sutton Smith will split duties of first-team reps as expected. It's been a year or two since Arkansas has had a complementary rushing attack with two players deserving of first team action, which could be a major asset for a first-year SEC coaching staff.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw celebrates following made tackle during 2025 season. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

Defensive Starters

Defensive End: Quincy Rhodes**

Defensive Tackle: Hunter Osborne

Nose Tackle: David Oke

JACK: Steven Soles*

MIKE Linebacker: Bradley Shaw**

Weakside Linebacker: Ja'Quavion Smith**

Cornerback 1: Joker Johnson**

Cornerback 2: LaKhi Roland**

STAR: Khmori House**

Free Safety: Christian Harrison**

Strong Safety: Miguel Mitchell**

Silverfield challenged the play of his defensive line of late, which entered fall camp with an argument as Arkansas' deepest and most talented position group.

While he didn't go into details on Sunday, there seems to be some concern about the group's play as they transition into Week One prep. What Arkansas can't afford is another season in which Rhodes becomes the clear-cut threat up front without enough consistent production around him.

At the JACK position, Charlie Collins has been bumped back to second-team with Kentucky transfer Steven Soles Jr. taking over. Silverfield has challenged him to carry more weight in order for his body to hold up against bigger SEC teams.

"A guy like Charlie Collins who I love and has done some really good things...until Charlie Collins puts that weight on and I've challenged him. It's going to be hard for him to hold up versus a team that's going to line up with 340-pound OTs over him every play," Silverfield said. "But if it's a team that's tempo and pass rush, maybe

Charlie does get the start. So, I'll kind of look at that game by game."

On the back end, Arkansas appears to have things figured out at the linebacker and defensive back spots. There are several backup spots that remain up in the air behind Harrison and Mitchell at safety.

For the most part, this should be how the starting lineup will be announced come Monday's press conference to preview the Razorbacks' first game against the Lions.

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