Arkansas Football Projected Starting Lineup After First Scrimmage
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FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With just two weeks until kickoff of the 2026 season and first year under coach Ryan Silverfield, it's safe to say things are beginning to shape at nearly every position.
The initial Week One depth chart might have a couple of "-or-" next to a few names, but the depth chart should be taking shape, especially with the second scrimmage of fall camp coming on Saturday night under the lights of Razorback Stadium.
Quarterback
1. KJ Jackson
2. AJ Hill
3. Hank Hendrix
Offensive coordinator Tim Crasmey likes to keep everyone guessing about which quarterback is actually in the lead to start the season opener. However, it just makes sense that Jackson wins the job for his consistency since the jump.
That doesn't mean Hill hasn't done a great job himself, but he's just been a step or two behind Jackson throughout fall camp to secure the job.
Hank Hendrix jumps the guys ahead of him mostly for his arm talent, zip on his throws and shows the mentality of an old school gunslinger. The future is certainly bright at this position no matter who wins the job.
Running Back
1. Braylen Russell
2. Sutton Smith
3. Cam Settles -or- Jasper Parker
4. Markeylin Batton
The running back depth has remained the same since the spring, but one player starting to emerge as a quality piece is Batton. He may not receive as many snaps as the two players who are perceived to be ahead of him, but he flashed his skill during the scrimmage on Sunday.
Russell has been the workhorse throughout camp and that should continue. He looks focused and ready to become the back most thought he was coming out of high school.
Wide Receiver - X
1. Chris Marshall
2. Courtney Crutchfield -or- Antonio Jordan
This is going to be an exciting part of the offense with Marshall, who possesses so much potential as a weapon on the outside.
Then, there is Courtney Crutchfield and Antonio Jordan, two Southeast Arkansas natives expected to become major contributors in their second year together at Arkansas.
Wide Receiver - Z
1. CJ Brown
2. Donovan Faupel
3. Monte Harrison
Brown and Faupel are two of the fastest, and most sure-handed pass catchers on the team.
For Harrison, he keeps hanging around at 31-years-old. The former 4-star prospect who opted to go the MLB route out of high school broke his foot last season resulting in him missing most of 2025.
Slot Receiver
1. Jamari Hawkins
2. Ismael Cisse
3. Jelani Watkins
This spot has been pretty fluid since spring, but Watkins' speed puts him in the third spot, and should get the opportunity to prove himself early against North Alabama.
Tight End
1. Jaden Platt
2. Ty Lockwood
3. Matt Adcock
Platt is the clear starter with Lockwood beginning to show why he was such a highly touted recruit coming out of high school.
Adcock, the transfer out of Memphis, has taken over third-team duties with the injury to Maddox Lassiter. He'll play mostly as a blocking tight end in jumbo packages, but is certainly able to contribute in the passing game.
Right Tackle
1. Kavion Broussard
2. Josiah Clemons
Right Guard
1. Malachi Breland
2. Terence Roberson
Center
1. Caden Kitler
2. Brooks Edmonson
Right Guard
1. Kobe Branham
2. Kash Courtney
Right Tackle
1. Bryant Williams
2. Adam Hawkes
There isn't much change to the offensive line except for backup roles. The five players starting are the same ones from spring ball in Broussard, Breland, Kitler, Branham and Williams, which should be a solid group given their lack of sacks given up throughout their respective careers.
Defensive End
1. Quincy Rhodes
2. Xadavien Sims
3. Caleb Bell
Rhodes is an All-SEC caliber defensive end with a ceiling of All-American, and NFL first round draft pick, but there are a couple of unknowns behind him.
He challenged his teammates to rise to the occassion because he came back with the drive to win.
Defensive Tackle
1. Hunter Osborne
2. Reginald Vaughn
3. Trajen Odom
Nose Tackle
1. David Oke
2. Carlon Jones
3. Danny Beale
JACK
1. Charlie Collins -or- Steven Soles
2. Jamonta Waller
3. Trent Sellers
4. Brian Alston
5. Donovan Whitten
Osborne, Oke, Collins and Soles have consistently been the starters at their respective positions. However, there are quite a few backups to be high on going into the season such as Beale, Waller, Vaughn and Sims.
This could be the most talented group of defensive lineman assembled at Arkansas in over a decade from a recruiting star standpoint with 11 former 4-stars on the depth chart.
Middle Linebacker
1. Bradley Shaw
2. Ben Bogle
3. Wyatt Simmons
Weakside Linebacker
1. Ja'Quavion Smith
2. Phoenix Jackson
3. Jeremy Evans
Both linebacker positions have clear starters in Shaw and Smith, who has probably been featured as a starter more than any other transfer on the team this offseason.
This is a veteran-laden with plenty of potential if the defensive line does its job well.
STAR
1. Khmori House
2. Tyler Scott
3. Carter Stoutmire
House is tailor-made for this role, according to defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Behind him is another former 4-star in Scott, who played at Auburn for Roberts before transferrring to Georgia State last season.
Left Cornerback
1. Jahiem Johnson
2. Shelton Lewis
3. Brandon Ford -or- Sean Williams
Right Cornerback
1. La'Khi Roland
2. DJ Hariston
3. Braydon Lee
Johnson, Lewis, and Roland have been the most consistent options at cornerback throughout camp and figure to be major options throughout the season.
Silverfield has been very high on true freshman Brandon Ford, who has made several big plays during camp. Recent Dartmouth transfer Sean Williams has 11 career interceptions himself and wouldn't have been added to the roster if there wasn't some potential instability issues on the back end.
Free Safety
1. Christian Harrison
2. Ian Williams
3. John Howse IV
Strong Safety
1. Miguel Mitchell
2. Kyeaure Magloire -or- Caleb Wooden
3. Tay Lockett
Both Harrison and Mitchell have been steady starters, but Williams could potentially play quite a number of snaps during the season. He isn't afraid to hit anybody and was a valuable option at safety for Memphis last season.
Wooden rejoined the team on Monday and brings plenty of SEC experience, including familiarity with Roberts' scheme.
Kicker
1. Max Gilbert
2. Braeden McAlister
Punter
1. Gavin Rush
2. Jesse Ehrlich
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Jacob Davis is the Publisher for Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, with a decade of experience covering college athletics. He has previously worked at Rivals, Saturday Down South, SB Nation and hosted podcasts with Bleav Podcast Network where his show was a finalist for podcast of the year.Follow jacobdaviscfb