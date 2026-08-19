Arkansas Football Projected Starting Lineup After First Scrimmage

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With just two weeks until kickoff of the 2026 season and first year under coach Ryan Silverfield, it's safe to say things are beginning to shape at nearly every position.

The initial Week One depth chart might have a couple of "-or-" next to a few names, but the depth chart should be taking shape, especially with the second scrimmage of fall camp coming on Saturday night under the lights of Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jackson on the field against the Texas A&M Aggies at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. | Ted McClenning-allHOGS Images

Quarterback

1. KJ Jackson

2. AJ Hill

3. Hank Hendrix

Offensive coordinator Tim Crasmey likes to keep everyone guessing about which quarterback is actually in the lead to start the season opener. However, it just makes sense that Jackson wins the job for his consistency since the jump.

That doesn't mean Hill hasn't done a great job himself, but he's just been a step or two behind Jackson throughout fall camp to secure the job.

Hank Hendrix jumps the guys ahead of him mostly for his arm talent, zip on his throws and shows the mentality of an old school gunslinger. The future is certainly bright at this position no matter who wins the job.

Arkansas Razorbacks running back Cam Settles (27) tries to get around defensive back LaMarcus Hicks II (27) during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running Back

1. Braylen Russell

2. Sutton Smith

3. Cam Settles -or- Jasper Parker

4. Markeylin Batton

The running back depth has remained the same since the spring, but one player starting to emerge as a quality piece is Batton. He may not receive as many snaps as the two players who are perceived to be ahead of him, but he flashed his skill during the scrimmage on Sunday.

Russell has been the workhorse throughout camp and that should continue. He looks focused and ready to become the back most thought he was coming out of high school.

Wide Receiver - X

1. Chris Marshall

2. Courtney Crutchfield -or- Antonio Jordan

This is going to be an exciting part of the offense with Marshall, who possesses so much potential as a weapon on the outside.

Then, there is Courtney Crutchfield and Antonio Jordan, two Southeast Arkansas natives expected to become major contributors in their second year together at Arkansas.

Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver CJ Brown (3) makes a reception and goes on to score a touchdown during the spring game at Razorback Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver - Z

1. CJ Brown

2. Donovan Faupel

3. Monte Harrison

Brown and Faupel are two of the fastest, and most sure-handed pass catchers on the team.

For Harrison, he keeps hanging around at 31-years-old. The former 4-star prospect who opted to go the MLB route out of high school broke his foot last season resulting in him missing most of 2025.

Slot Receiver

1. Jamari Hawkins

2. Ismael Cisse

3. Jelani Watkins

This spot has been pretty fluid since spring, but Watkins' speed puts him in the third spot, and should get the opportunity to prove himself early against North Alabama.

Arkansas Razorback tight end Jaden Platt (83) runs after a catch as Mississippi Rebels defensive back Kapena Gushiken (14) make the tackle during the fourth quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight End

1. Jaden Platt

2. Ty Lockwood

3. Matt Adcock

Platt is the clear starter with Lockwood beginning to show why he was such a highly touted recruit coming out of high school.

Adcock, the transfer out of Memphis, has taken over third-team duties with the injury to Maddox Lassiter. He'll play mostly as a blocking tight end in jumbo packages, but is certainly able to contribute in the passing game.

Right Tackle

1. Kavion Broussard

2. Josiah Clemons

Right Guard

1. Malachi Breland

2. Terence Roberson

Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman Caden Kitler (52) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Center

1. Caden Kitler

2. Brooks Edmonson

Right Guard

1. Kobe Branham

2. Kash Courtney

Right Tackle

1. Bryant Williams

2. Adam Hawkes

There isn't much change to the offensive line except for backup roles. The five players starting are the same ones from spring ball in Broussard, Breland, Kitler, Branham and Williams, which should be a solid group given their lack of sacks given up throughout their respective careers.

Defensive End

1. Quincy Rhodes

2. Xadavien Sims

3. Caleb Bell

Rhodes is an All-SEC caliber defensive end with a ceiling of All-American, and NFL first round draft pick, but there are a couple of unknowns behind him.

He challenged his teammates to rise to the occassion because he came back with the drive to win.

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Hunter Osborn (0) gets ready for a drill during spring practice at the Arkansas Razorbacks practice facilities. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive Tackle

1. Hunter Osborne

2. Reginald Vaughn

3. Trajen Odom

Nose Tackle

1. David Oke

2. Carlon Jones

3. Danny Beale

JACK

1. Charlie Collins -or- Steven Soles

2. Jamonta Waller

3. Trent Sellers

4. Brian Alston

5. Donovan Whitten

Osborne, Oke, Collins and Soles have consistently been the starters at their respective positions. However, there are quite a few backups to be high on going into the season such as Beale, Waller, Vaughn and Sims.

This could be the most talented group of defensive lineman assembled at Arkansas in over a decade from a recruiting star standpoint with 11 former 4-stars on the depth chart.

Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Bradley Shaw goes through spring practice drills. | Bradley Shaw, Instagram

Middle Linebacker

1. Bradley Shaw

2. Ben Bogle

3. Wyatt Simmons

Weakside Linebacker

1. Ja'Quavion Smith

2. Phoenix Jackson

3. Jeremy Evans

Both linebacker positions have clear starters in Shaw and Smith, who has probably been featured as a starter more than any other transfer on the team this offseason.

This is a veteran-laden with plenty of potential if the defensive line does its job well.

STAR

1. Khmori House

2. Tyler Scott

3. Carter Stoutmire

House is tailor-made for this role, according to defensive coordinator Ron Roberts. Behind him is another former 4-star in Scott, who played at Auburn for Roberts before transferrring to Georgia State last season.

Arkansas defensive back Jahiem Johnson goes through drills during a Razorbacks spring practice. | Jahiem Johnson, Instagra

Left Cornerback

1. Jahiem Johnson

2. Shelton Lewis

3. Brandon Ford -or- Sean Williams

Right Cornerback

1. La'Khi Roland

2. DJ Hariston

3. Braydon Lee

Johnson, Lewis, and Roland have been the most consistent options at cornerback throughout camp and figure to be major options throughout the season.

Silverfield has been very high on true freshman Brandon Ford, who has made several big plays during camp. Recent Dartmouth transfer Sean Williams has 11 career interceptions himself and wouldn't have been added to the roster if there wasn't some potential instability issues on the back end.

Free Safety

1. Christian Harrison

2. Ian Williams

3. John Howse IV

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Miguel Mitchell in spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Strong Safety

1. Miguel Mitchell

2. Kyeaure Magloire -or- Caleb Wooden

3. Tay Lockett

Both Harrison and Mitchell have been steady starters, but Williams could potentially play quite a number of snaps during the season. He isn't afraid to hit anybody and was a valuable option at safety for Memphis last season.

Wooden rejoined the team on Monday and brings plenty of SEC experience, including familiarity with Roberts' scheme.

Kicker

1. Max Gilbert

2. Braeden McAlister

Punter

1. Gavin Rush

2. Jesse Ehrlich



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