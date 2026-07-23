Arkansas Football Wasn't Going Anywhere By Living in the Dark

TAMPA — Arkansas football coach Ryan Silverfield spoke at SEC Media Days on Thursday in Tampa, speaking on his program and the players and the future.

Probably the best sound bite he delivered, however, was on the SEC Network set, speaking on the first thing he noticed about the Razorbacks’ 2-10 program.

Silverfield said his first perception of the facility was how dark it was. Why aren’t the lights on? When he was informed the lights were already on, he told them to go buy new light bulbs.

Sounds like a true story but it actually felt more like an allegory of the Arkansas football program. A stranger visiting someone’s home for the first time immediately notices things the homeowner doesn't, such as the smell, the brightness, the clutter.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

I don’t understand how dark my house is because I’m used to it. I’ve grown accustomed to the musty smell, the socks on the floor and the dust on the furniture. If you want to find all the flaws in your home, invite a stranger over for a visit. They’ll see things you never knew existed.

The University of Arkansas simply couldn’t afford to promote from within. They had to bring in an outsider. An assistant coach or a coordinator wouldn’t notice how dark the place had become.

Silverfield, who came to Arkansas from Memphis, hasn’t coached a game in the Southeastern Conference. He takes over a program that is the league’s doormat, bringing in a completely new, revamped roster.

Who knows how many games he will win this season? But one thing is certain, he knows the glaring flaws in the Razorback football program? When you turn on the lights, it reveals the dust, the cracks, the roaches, the rats.

That’s probably the reason Silverfield said the roster will have 80 new players.

It’s official. The football program is starting over from scratch - something that should’ve started years ago.

Silverfield made a good first impression on Thursday. He seemed honest and didn’t dodge questions.

“I think, more than anything, the only thing I can do is judge by the buy-in, the people that are involved in our football program,” he said. “Not just the current roster and the players, but the recruits, the staff, all 200 people involved, right? Has the janitor bought into the way we're going to do things? Has the linebacker grad assistant? Is the starting quarterback? Is everybody bought into the way of doing things?

“If they are, then we give ourselves the opportunity to have success. So the thing I try every single day, I'm trying my best to hold everybody accountable to say, hey, this is what we're going to accomplish, this is how we're going to do it. And it starts with me.”

It's all about the little things for Ryan Silverfield and @RazorbackFB 🐗 pic.twitter.com/LkqTb2tMTe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 23, 2026

Silverfield said he believes the key to building a program is recruiting high school student-athletes and retaining them. Easier said than done these days but at least he’s not relying on buying players in the transfer portal. That won’t work at Arkansas.

He has to turn the program around with home-grown Hogs. Take a 2-star and turn him into a 3.5-star. Take a 3-star and build him up into a 4-star.

It’s a different time for college sports and there is the danger of turning a 2-star into a 3.5-star and then having Alabama come in and poach him away before he contributes anything to the program. That’s a problem for down the road.

First things first - lets get the dadgum lights turned on.

“People say all the time, Ryan, what is the expectation in year one? What does success look like in your first season at Arkansas?” Silverfield said. “This is not coach-speak. Truly we make improvements every single day. Can we be the best in the country at the controllables, everything that we go out there every single day?

“For me, success has been set up from not only when we got there in December to the winter workouts in January on, to spring football, were we getting better? To the summer conditioning and OTAs, are we making improvements? Are we bigger, faster, and stronger?

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield the crowd at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa. | Southeastern Conference

Those are questions he'll know the answers to soon enough. Until then, the work continues even while much of the college football world still views Arkansas as a program housing athletes in the dark.

"Those are the things that we can measure on a day-to-day," Silverfield said. "Are we handling ourselves academically, setting benchmarks and records for the highest GPA, the most community service hours? Those are things that we get to see progress in. Ultimately, we're going to be judged by our wins and losses.

"We understand that. We want to see our guys go out there and play harder than they have ever before. We can judge by the effort we're playing with in between the white lines. When you watch us, are we playing more disciplined than the Razorbacks of the past have played? Are we taking care of the football? Are we winning those close games? Are we finding ways to play better at home?”

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