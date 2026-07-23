'Keep Doubting Me': Silverfield Unfazed by Outside Noise, SEC Projections

TAMPA — It's hard to break Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield out of character when it comes to giving a preview of his team.

He doesn't hedge far into preseason expectations, and never wants to give a benchmark of this is what success looks like in Year One when it comes to wins.

As a coach, he's probably learned a thing or two with the Razorbacks fanbase that they will take something said and run with it. SIlverfield might be buttoned up after all, but he doesn't want to write checks with his mouth that he can't cash with on-field results at Arkansas in Year One.

It's fair to look at his whole body of work as a coach instead of just assessing his based on taking what some considered among the worst jobs not only in the SEC, but college football as a whole.

Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield addresses reporters in attendance at 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa, Fla. | Jacob Davis, Razorbacks on SI

These days, college football is a fluid business and things at the top can change in an instant. Just look at the likes of Indiana, SMU, Ole Miss, Missouri and many other examples that don't boast a rich tradition but have combined adequate coaching, added talent, fixed culture problems and reversed course on national perspective all within the past decade.

Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz might be the nerd of the whole SEC, but he backs it up on the field. His teams play hard, has the most physical rushing attack of any team in the conference and has a defense that plays like its hair is on fire.

Ole Miss' Pete Golding's unpolished approach might force commissioner Greg Sankey to establish a GoFundMe, and add a quarter every time an expletive flies out of his mouth. While the national spotlight was on him for much of the playoffs, he's going to have eyes on him to replicate results from the College Football Playoff.

Most fans that were infatuated with the idea of Alex Golesh as coach was mostly due to the offenses he had a hand in implementing under Tennessee coach Josh Heupel. That doesn't mean he's going to bring 30 transfers from USF with him and immediately turn Auburn around either.

Quite frankly, Silverfield has proven plenty on the field.

He has won.

Whether it was spent among the DIII, NFL, or the Group of Five, he shown that his teams will play hard, disciplined, fight every single down of each game they play. That's a reflection of a well coached team and much of the reason why Silverfield, quite frankly, doesn't care if you rank him or his team in last place at media days.

"Keep doubting me," Silverfield told the room of reporters at SEC Media Days.

His demeanor quickly changed from buttoned up businessman to allowing his resume to speak for itself.

Silverfield is 5-1 against the current crop of coaches in the SEC with wins over Jon Sumrall, Alex Golesh, and Josh Heupel. It was with that statement that he made me repeat his record to a rooom full of media members again.

"That's 5-1, Coach."

He even threw in a podium toss joke, showing off his personality with confidence for the first time in his seven months as head coach of the Razorbacks.

"Listen, people have the right to feel a certain way, and

that's okay. I've been doubted my whole life. That's not a

bad thing," Silvefield said. "I think what ends up happening is you have a

head coach that has a chip on his shoulder.

"It doesn't matter what other people think about me. It truly doesn't. All I care about is what the players and my family think about me."

Arkansas fans, how are you feeling about Ryan Silverfield following his turn at the podium?



I asked him what he would say to people doubting him and his Arkansas program going into 2026.



“Keep doubting me.” pic.twitter.com/CtV4nQEs8r — Jacob Davis (@jacobdaviscfb) July 23, 2026

Mindset of a Doubted Coach

There hasn't been a time in the life of Silverfield that he has been given anything he hasn't earned.

And when it comes to the Arkansas football program, their a match made in Hog Heaven because the Razorbacks have been fighting above its weight class for awhile now.

"Anybody that's been around our program, anybody that's been around me knows that we're going to do it the right way," Silverfield said. "In due time we'll get this back to where it needs to be. I think a lot of the expectations are there are a lot of unknowns. Let's call it what it is.

"As you in the media that have the right and certainly should have your opinion on things, it's unknown who our quarterback is. There's a lot of unknowns on our roster. With those unknowns come uncertainty. So it makes sense to pick us at a certain part."

What Silverfield is saying here is true, he knows the battle that he faces, and was fully aware of it ahead of taking the job. While it's easy to sit down and pick apart last season, there is a new staff in place with a much different philosophy, and 80+ players looking to make a name for themselves in the SEC.

It's all about the little things for Ryan Silverfield and @RazorbackFB 🐗 pic.twitter.com/LkqTb2tMTe — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) July 23, 2026

Last Year Doesn't Matter

Most national pundits and SEC analysts will take the results from 2025 and magnify them as a reason to doubt anything is going to change. There's a brand new mentality within the Arkansas locker room where they block the outside noise from filtering in.

He doesn't use it as bulletin board material just for a player to even think twice about their abilities. He's not even going to use those doubts as motivation for his future at the helm of the Razorbacks.

What he wants to do is work hard, and let what happens on the field do the talking.

"I think a lot of people reflect on what happened last year and what's happened in recent history. That has zero correlation to the success we're going to have moving forward," Silverfield said. "To me, we don't look at it. I don't use it as motivation. I don't put it on bulletin board material: 'Hey, this is what they think about me,' or, 'This is what they think about us as a team.'

"None of that matters. We're putting our head down and going to work every single day, and I can promise you our guys are."

There's no reason to look forward right now though for Silverfield. He never looks ahead and doesn't plan to assess where his program is headed until the offseason.

"To us, listen, we'll look up in December and see where we're at, and so be it. Hopefully we're not at the back end and we continue to make steps in the right direction," Silverfield said. "That's all part of it, and let people have their opinions and their thoughts."

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